Sindh imposes additional Covid-19 restrictions, including ban on gatherings of over 10 people

The Sindh government on Tuesday imposed additional restrictions, including a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, in view of the rising incidence of Covid-19 cases in the province.

A notification to this effect was issued by the provincial home department, a day after the provincial task force met to review the situation and discuss the possibility of introducing additional restrictions to stem the rising positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in the province, particularly in Karachi.

As per the the notification, dated May 25, the following restrictions will be applicable from today, in addition to the ones announced earlier:

All movement of vehicular traffic to be restricted after 8pm, with the exception of emergency vehicles and for deliveries.

Ban on all kinds of private parties, functions, weddings with more than 10 people in attendance.

No indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants; delivery and takeout can remain open till midnight.

All parks to remain closed, including walking and jogging tracks.

A day earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had lamented that 50 per cent of the active Covid-19 cases in the country were present in Sindh.

The chief minister had also ordered the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police to ensure implementation of the following restrictions placed by the government.

Business timings to be from 5am to 6pm, while bakeries and milk shops will be allowed to operate till midnight.

Pharmacies in shopping malls and super stores to close by 6pm

Public transport — intercity, intra-city and inter-provincial — will be allowed subject to 50pc occupancy and compliance with Covid SOPs.

All education institutions including schools, colleges and universities will remain closed for a further two weeks, till the situation improves or till further review by the provincial task force on Covid-19.

Fridays and Sundays will be observed as closed days by businesses across the province except Hyderabad where Fridays and Saturdays will be observed as closed days instead.

Sindh extends restrictions by two more weeks

Earlier on Saturday, the provincial task force had decided to continue with the ongoing restrictions for the next two weeks with strict SOPs across the province.

“The educational institutions in the province would be opened when the Covid-19 situation would improve,” the chief minister had said, and directed the education minister to take the necessary measures to vaccinate teachers at all educational institutions.

Saturday's decision had come after the Sindh government had decided on Thursday to continue with the existing restrictions due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases witnessed after Eidul Fitr.