Army huddle takes 'serious note' of cross-border firing incidents, asks Afghanistan to regulate border

Naveed SiddiquiPublished May 25, 2021 - Updated May 25, 2021 06:24pm
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presides over a Corps Commanders Conference at the GHQ on Tuesday. — ISPR screengrab
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presides over a Corps Commanders Conference at the GHQ on Tuesday. — ISPR screengrab

The Pakistan Army's top brass on Tuesday took serious notice of the recent cross-border firing incidents from Afghanistan, asking Kabul to take effective border control measures, the military's media wing said.

The concern was expressed during the 241st Corps Commanders Conference chaired by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

The commanders undertook a comprehensive review of the global, regional and domestic security environment with particular focus on the situation along the borders especially the Line of Control/Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan border, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

While reviewing recent developments in the Afghan peace process and its attendant effects on the security situation, especially along the Pak-Afghan border, the forum "reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for regional peace and stability".

Taking serious note of the recent cross-border firing incidents emanating from Afghanistan and regrouping of terrorist leadership and outfits across the border, the meeting expressed the hope that Afghanistan's soil "will not be used against Pakistan".

"In light of emerging regional security situation, Pakistan has taken effective border management measures and the same is expected from Afghanistan to deny any space to spoilers of peace," the forum stressed.

The meeting was apprised of the evolving operational imperatives and corresponding strategy to meet upcoming challenges. Gen Bajwa "expressed satisfaction over Army’s operational readiness in view of the emerging security threats," the ISPR said.

The commanders' review comes three days after a Pakistani soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with Afghanistan-based terrorists in North Waziristan tribal district.

Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on its side of the Pakistan-Afghan border.

Such attacks are common as earlier in the second week of May, a soldier was injured after militants opened fire from across the Afghan border on a military check-post in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The top military brass also reviewed the situation in newly merged districts of KP and Balochistan and stressed upon "fast-paced socio-economic development of these areas to capitalise on the hard-earned peace to bring an enduring stability", according to the statement.

During the meeting, the army chief appreciated the formations for all-out support to the civil administration during the ongoing third wave of Covid-19 which he said had "contributed in bringing significant reduction in spread of the pandemic and controlling its adverse effects".

