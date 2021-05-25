Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 25, 2021

UK prime minister offers qualified apology for remarks on Islam

ReutersPublished May 25, 2021 - Updated May 25, 2021 03:29pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was interviewed for the report, commissioned by the ruling Conservatives in response to criticism of how it handled discrimination and complaints. — AFP/File
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was interviewed for the report, commissioned by the ruling Conservatives in response to criticism of how it handled discrimination and complaints. — AFP/File

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a qualified apology for offence caused by his past remarks about Islam, speaking in a critical report into his Conservative Party which looked at discrimination including complaints of Islamophobia.

Johnson was interviewed for the report, commissioned by the ruling Conservatives in response to criticism of how it handled discrimination and complaints. The report was conducted independently by Professor Swaran Singh who has served as a Commissioner for the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

It cited several examples relating to Johnson, including a 2018 newspaper column in which he referred to women wearing burqas as “going around looking like letterboxes” and likened their appearance to bank robbers.

Johnson defended the article as a liberal defence of a Muslim woman's right to choose what she wore.

“I do know that offence has been taken at things I've said, that people expect a person in my position to get things right, but in journalism, you need to use language freely. I am obviously sorry for any offence taken,” the report quoted Johnson as saying.

“Would I use some of the offending language from my past writings today? Now that I am Prime Minister, I would not.”

Singh found that the party had not been active enough in challenging discrimination, its complaints procedure needed to be overhauled and its sanctions system for those who breached the rules was unclear.

“Judging by the extent of complaints and findings of misconduct by the Party itself that relate to anti-Muslim words and conduct, anti-Muslim sentiment remains a problem within the Party,” the report's conclusions said.

The Conservative Party said it was considering the report's recommendations.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
May 25, 2021 03:34pm
His stereotyping like that is not very funny!
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
May 25, 2021 03:49pm
I am sure its because of votes only..
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
May 25, 2021 03:51pm
'Now that I am Prime Minister, I would not.' Well nobody is PM for ever. So what does it mean when at the next 'now' he will be not, Remember, his qualifier, 'but in journalism, you need to use language freely'.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Abbas (UK)
May 25, 2021 04:13pm
Too little too late, but never too late for an apology. Please do more practical things to remove concerns of Islamophobia Mr PM.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Role distance
25 May 2021

Role distance

An academically brilliant individual can be poor at administration.
Battle of rival memories
Updated 25 May 2021

Battle of rival memories

The Haaretz newspaper, possibly Israel’s most liberal daily, has pursued the theme of Israeli denial of the Nakba.
A ‘new’ beginning
25 May 2021

A ‘new’ beginning

Can those who engineer a deposition forget what led to the removal and allow a return to glory?
Heart of darkness
Updated 24 May 2021

Heart of darkness

Western media only ever asks the Israeli knife about the trauma it feels when it slices the Palestinian throat.

Editorial

25 May 2021

Expanding cities

PAKISTAN ranks among the world’s most rapidly urbanising countries. Final census figures show that just under 76m...
25 May 2021

Rebuilding Gaza

AS some semblance of normality returns to Gaza following a ceasefire that ended 11 days of savage Israeli...
Chaudhry Nisar’s return
Updated 25 May 2021

Chaudhry Nisar’s return

It remains unclear what role he could play at this moment and he said so himself that he was not part of any larger game.
Rendered stateless
Updated 24 May 2021

Rendered stateless

The fear of being rendered stateless is a very real one for many Pakistani citizens, particularly those born in India.
24 May 2021

Surprising claim

THE new economic growth estimate of nearly 4pc approved by the National Accounts Committee for the present fiscal...
24 May 2021

Rape cases

LAST year, the horrific gang rape of a woman in front of her children on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway sparked ...