Today's Paper | May 25, 2021

PPP needs to rebuild trust before it can rejoin PDM: Abbasi

Dawn.comPublished May 25, 2021 - Updated May 25, 2021 02:55pm
PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Secretary General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday categorically stated that there was no place for the PPP within the opposition alliance until it restored the trust it had betrayed.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the PML-N leader said that PDM had not extended an invitation to the PPP. "PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has clearly stated that [the PPP] needs to review its decisions. They need to restore the trust that they have betrayed."

He said the opposition alliance was formed for a particular purpose. "If you are not committed to trusting the movement, then there is no place for you within the PDM."

Asked whether he would resign as secretary general if the PPP rejoins PDM, Abbasi said: "The PPP can't just rejoin the movement. They can only do so once they restore their trust in the PDM. The alliance does not have a revolving-door policy that you break its trust, leave the movement and try to come back again when you face difficulties.

"The door is closed. The door will only open when you rebuild the trust," he said.

He added that the PDM had sought a response from the PPP, which Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had torn into pieces.

"We had asked for a response. Join together the torn pieces [of the show-cause notice], read it and give us the clarification we had sought," he said.

Abbasi, in his capacity as the PDM secretary general, had issued show-cause notices to the PPP and the Awami National Party for nominating Yousuf Raza Gilani as the opposition leader in the Senate “in violation of the unanimous decision” of the alliance.

Shortly after the ANP quit the PDM over "its hijacking by some member parties", Bilawal had tore apart the show-cause notice issued by the alliance in a clear message that the future relied entirely on mutual respect.

The Central Executive Committee of the PPP had also asked all the party members to resign from their positions in the alliance.

Maryam backs Abbasi's statement

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz denied the claim that a new alliance was being formed within the PDM.

"The PDM had decided that a meeting would be held after Eid to decide the future strategy. This meeting will be held soon, and the alliance will sit down and decide what to do. I am not aware of the new alliance you are talking about," she said while answering a question from a reporter outside the Islamabad High Court.

Regarding the statement made by Abbasi, Maryam said that she had not heard his media talk but he had "articulated the stance of the PML-N and the PDM".

"We have still not received a response to the show-cause notice that was issued to the PPP. When that is received, we will sit down and see what has to be done so Abbasi has said the right thing."

Commenting on the dinner hosted last night by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam said it was not a PDM event. He hosted the dinner in his capacity as leader of the opposition, she said, adding that it concerned the upcoming budget session.

"It had nothing to do with the PDM. The alliance's stance is still intact," she said, adding that there was "no change" regarding this. "Don't mix the two things."

Maryam said Shehbaz's dinner was for parliamentarians. "He had invited the opposition in parliament. When he is present, it is not necessary for me to be present everywhere. Don't make this an issue," she said.

Asked whether the PPP had stabbed the PDM in the back, Maryam said: "Did you just find out today?"

Shehbaz attempts to revive PDM in Bilawal’s absence

Earlier today, Shehbaz met with the PDM chief at the latter's home. The visit comes after the PML-N president hosted a dinner reception for all mainstream opposition parties.

In a tweet, Shehbaz said leaders of opposition parties had candidly discussed a host of domestic and foreign challenges facing the country.

"We agreed that there was a need for collective solutions to national issues. We will evolve a joint strategy for the budget session," he said.

Bilawal, who returned to the country from the UAE last night and did not take part in the event, sent a three-member PPP delegation comprising two former prime ministers (Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf) and Sherry Rehman to the dinner.

Similarly, Maryam was reportedly in the federal capital on Monday, but she abstained from attending the dinner reception. PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also did not attend the event.

A source privy to the event told Dawn that while Shehbaz had held a brief chat, no formal meeting took place, as people left the venue after the dinner.

Shehbaz, however, did ask all opposition leaders to unite again in view of the upcoming budget 2021-22. He was quoted as saying that it was the responsibility of opposition parties to resist all anti-people strategies and decisions being taken for the budget.

The source said the PPP and the ANP sought some time to give their reply on the issue raised by the host of the dinner.

Another source said no one except Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son, Asadur Rehman, talked about PDM’s revival, but no other participant supplemented his point of view. All they talked was about the budget and how the opposition could provide relief to the nation, the source explained.

When contacted, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurganzeb said it was only a dinner and no formal meeting took place. However, she confirmed to Dawn that Shehbaz urged all opposition parties to resist all government moves that caused ‘unprecedented’ inflation, joblessness and poverty in the country.

She said she came to know that Bilawal, who was in the UAE, could not return to Pakistan on a normal flight and thus he returned in a special plane of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“As he arrived in Karachi in the evening, therefore it was quite impossible for him to attend the event,” she reasoned. However, a PPP leader said Bilawal had arrived from the UAE late on Sunday night.

Comments (13)
Mustafa
May 25, 2021 02:47pm
Has PMLN resigned from assemblies? Then what’s all the fuss
Reply Recommend 0
salman
May 25, 2021 03:01pm
So what is the date for the long march?
Reply Recommend 0
salman
May 25, 2021 03:02pm
So when is maryum going to throw those resignations in govt's face as she said she would?
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
May 25, 2021 03:02pm
PML N really thinks PPP can be trusted?! It has backstabbed nearly every alliance it formed since 1970, MQM and ANP have been wiped out completely in the aftermath of the alliance they formed with PPP between 2008 and 2013. Musharraf was sent home. Lol.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
May 25, 2021 03:09pm
Correctly spoken! Except the person speaking is also corrupt and has been implicated in many wrong doings and violation of the laws and abuse of power as an Interim PM for PML-N - the party headed by convicted criminals, fugitives from the law, fraudster and liars. So before pointing fingers at others, the gang of Nawaz Sharif should engage in some introspection and find many flaws within for it to be trusted again by anyone in Pakistan. Let alone PPP crooks! Those who live in glass houses...
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 25, 2021 03:32pm
He added that the PDM had sought a response from the PPP, which Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had torn into pieces What's torn cannot be untorned. Find other jobs, this one not going anywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 25, 2021 03:33pm
PPP won't even bother. They know without PPP, PDM is a dead duck. Qwack! Quack!
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
May 25, 2021 03:40pm
These people have nothing else to do than chaos mongering eben in COVID pandemic. Do they know what trust really means? Colluding on mischief cannot be trust. Is it not funny, their 'sick' leader could not escape abroad and now what he is upto? Their sickness knows no bounds. Those who are quick to bail them out, for their own sake, must prove a little more responsible.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 25, 2021 03:44pm
Contradictions and confusion already started in the PMLN party, so how can they trust each other. As there are too many chiefs in the party and they all have different views to safeguard their personal interests. In my view, so called PDM is badly injured by their self imposed wounds.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
May 25, 2021 03:50pm
If anything PPP need to rebuild Karachi! and maybe do something about Sind they have had control over these area's for as long as I can remember - As for the trust lets not go down that road.
Reply Recommend 0
RIZWAN
May 25, 2021 04:08pm
PML N is the party which stormed the Supreme Court of Pakistan the nation still remembers this .You need to first restore the nations confidence that you respect law ….
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
May 25, 2021 04:10pm
Both PPP and PML-N are full of looters and have done PHDs in fooling the poor masses. Which trusts is he talking about which have been betrayed- one party has looted more than the other.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 25, 2021 04:10pm
PPP, PML-N and trust? Fire and gasoline don’t mix people, quit fooling yourselves. The day leaders from both parties trust each other, is the day Pakistan will actually prosper, bigger question is, can the majority of the people trust the two parties ?
Reply Recommend 0

