Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-19

Federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that he was experiencing "mild symptoms".

In a tweet, the minister said: "I have tested positive for coronavirus. I feel fine with mild symptoms. InshAllah will get well soon."

A day earlier, Mahmood had chaired an online meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference where it was decided to hold board exams across the country after June 20.

In March, Mahmood had said that he had gotten vaccinated for Covid-19 at the Polyclinic in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, well wishes poured in over the minister's diagnosis. Journalist Hamid Mir was quick to wish the minister a speedy recovery.

"All the prayers for your health dear Shafqat sahab," journalist Owais Tohid said.

Several government officials, as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi, have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic first began in February last year. So far, Pakistan has reported 905,852 cases and 20,400 deaths.