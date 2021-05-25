Moody’s sees robust GDP growth potential

KARACHI: Rating agen­­cy Moody’s in its latest report said the credit profile of Pakistan (issuer rating B3) reflects the country’s “baa2” economic strength, which is underpinned by the robust long-term GDP growth potential and large scale of the economy, balanced against low per capita incomes and global competitiveness.

Its “b2” institutions and governance strength that balances still weak executive institutions and fiscal policy credibility and effectiveness against a lengthening track record of effective checks and balances and judicial independence, as well as increasing monetary and macro prudential policy effectiveness, said the agency.

The government’s “ca” fiscal strength driven by its high government debt burden and narrow revenue base which hinders debt affordability and reduces fiscal flexibility given ongoing infrastructure and social spending needs; and its “b” susceptibility to event risk driven by external vulnerability, as foreign-exchange reserve adequacy, though improving, remains low compared to peers, it added.

However, the rating agency said the review did not involve a rating committee, and this publication does not announce a credit rating action and is not an indication of whether or not a credit rating action is likely in the near future.

