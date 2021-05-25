Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 25, 2021

Senators ask world to take notice of atrocities in Palestine

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished May 25, 2021 - Updated May 25, 2021 07:24am
Leader of the Opposition in the House Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said Pakistanis would continue their moral and diplomatic support for Palestinians who had been facing atrocities since 1948. — AFP/File
Leader of the Opposition in the House Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said Pakistanis would continue their moral and diplomatic support for Palestinians who had been facing atrocities since 1948. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Senators on Monday expressed concern over the situation in Palestine and asked the international community to immediately act to stop killing of innocent Palestinians.

Taking part in the discussion on Israel’s “systematic assault against Palestinian worshippers” in Al Aqsa mosque during the holy month of Ramazan, PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar said Muslims must think in terms of unity, cooperation and planning.

Leader of the Opposition in the House Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said Pakistanis would continue their moral and diplomatic support for Palestinians who had been facing atrocities since 1948. “The issue has negative effects on Central Asia and the whole Islamic world,” he said, rejecting the Israeli claim that it was taking such steps in self-defence. He said dialogue was the only way forward for solution of any conflicts as wars were not always solutions to problems. He said India was committing similar atrocities against the people of Kashmir for the last 74 years.

He said the international community must work on the two-state solution to end the Palestine conflict, asking western countries to play a neutral role to bring the two sides to the negotiation table.

Leader of the House Dr Waseem Shahzad said the Palestine conflict was among the few issues on which all political parties were united. He said Palestinian women and children were subjected to violence by Israeli soldiers, while similar brutalities were being witnessed in India-held Kashmir. He said the UN resolutions were not being implemented to resolve both the issues.

He appreciated the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in successful diplomatic efforts on Palestinian crisis. He said the foreign minister conveyed the concerns of Pakistan and rest of the Muslim world at the UN General Assembly demanding Israel end Gaza siege and international forces be deployed there to ensure security of Palestinians. The ICJ should be moved against human rights violations by Israel and establishment of Palestinian state in the light of UN resolutions was the only solution.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman expressed concern over a lack of action by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over what was happening in Palestine.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said there was a complete national consensus in Pakistan on four issues — Kashmir, Palestine, nuclear programme and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A Khan
May 25, 2021 07:35am
The man who stole the Turkish first lady's necklace now championing the cause of Palestinians. Disgusting hypocrite and thief.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Q USA
May 25, 2021 08:08am
Absolutely agreed, World should take notice of Israeli atrocities. Will Pakistan take notice of Chinese atrocities against Ughurs.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
May 25, 2021 08:09am
Need to consider Gaza and West Bank as separate entities. Hamas and ruling Fatah are not two sides of the same coin.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
May 25, 2021 08:28am
Corrupt people are not taken seriously, specially the necklace theif
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Role distance
25 May 2021

Role distance

An academically brilliant individual can be poor at administration.
Battle of rival memories
Updated 25 May 2021

Battle of rival memories

The Haaretz newspaper, possibly Israel’s most liberal daily, has pursued the theme of Israeli denial of the Nakba.
A ‘new’ beginning
25 May 2021

A ‘new’ beginning

Can those who engineer a deposition forget what led to the removal and allow a return to glory?
Heart of darkness
Updated 24 May 2021

Heart of darkness

Western media only ever asks the Israeli knife about the trauma it feels when it slices the Palestinian throat.

Editorial

25 May 2021

Expanding cities

PAKISTAN ranks among the world’s most rapidly urbanising countries. Final census figures show that just under 76m...
25 May 2021

Rebuilding Gaza

AS some semblance of normality returns to Gaza following a ceasefire that ended 11 days of savage Israeli...
Chaudhry Nisar’s return
Updated 25 May 2021

Chaudhry Nisar’s return

It remains unclear what role he could play at this moment and he said so himself that he was not part of any larger game.
Rendered stateless
Updated 24 May 2021

Rendered stateless

The fear of being rendered stateless is a very real one for many Pakistani citizens, particularly those born in India.
24 May 2021

Surprising claim

THE new economic growth estimate of nearly 4pc approved by the National Accounts Committee for the present fiscal...
24 May 2021

Rape cases

LAST year, the horrific gang rape of a woman in front of her children on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway sparked ...