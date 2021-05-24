Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2021

Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 6 after back injury during training

Dawn.comPublished May 24, 2021 - Updated May 24, 2021 10:06pm
Former Pakistan captain and Multan Sultans' player Shahid Afridi was ruled out of the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 tournament on Monday after suffering a back injury during training. — AFP/File
Former Pakistan captain and Multan Sultans' player Shahid Afridi was ruled out of the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 tournament on Monday after suffering a back injury during training. — AFP/File

Former Pakistan captain and Multan Sultans' player Shahid Afridi was ruled out of the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 tournament on Monday after suffering a back injury during training.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Afridi was training in Karachi for the upcoming matches of PSL 6 — due to be played in Abu Dhabi next month — when he experienced pain in his lower back.

Afridi was then examined by a doctor who advised him "complete rest", the statement added.

The former captain said he was "heartbroken as I was practicing and training really hard".

While expressing disappointment at having to sit out the remaining matches of the league, Afridi said his "best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy".

He has been replaced by left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, according to the PCB statement.

Naseem Shah out for breaching protocol

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators' fast bowler Naseem Shah was also ruled out from the tournament for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

In a separate statement, the PCB said a three-member panel made the decision to "expel" Shah after he arrived at the hotel the team was supposed to assemble in with the result of a Covid-19 test conducted on May 18 — at least two days earlier than he was supposed to get tested.

According to the cricket body, all those travelling to Abu Dhabi for the tournament from Karachi and Lahore were directed to assemble at the team hotels in the two cities on May 24 with negative reports of PCR tests taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the hotel.

"However, Naseem presented a PCR report from a test that was conducted on 18 May. Upon submission of the report, he was placed into isolation on a separate floor before being released," the press release said.

Commenting on the news, the head of PSL 6, Babar Hamid, said the PCB did "not take any pride" in releasing Shah from the tournament but "if we will ignore this breach, then we will potentially put at risk the entire event".

He thanked the Quetta Gladiators franchise for accepting the decision.

Hamid said the decision would "send out a loud and clear message to all involved in the remaining matches that the PCB will not compromise on any violations and will expel the player or player support personnel irrespective of his stature and standing in the game if they are found to be flouting the prescribed protocols or regulations".

The official said the onus for following the protocols was on all those participating in PSL 6 and the conditions had been "put in place for the health and safety of all involved as well [as] for the integrity and credibility of the event and the PCB".

The PCB announced last week that it had received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for staging the remaining 20 PSL matches in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament was cut short in March with 14 matches played after seven people participating in the league tested positive for Covid-19.

At the time, the cricket board had said the decision had been taken out of consideration for the health and wellbeing of all participants in the tournament.

PSL2021
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A system of delays
24 May 2021

A system of delays

The problem lies in the interests and capacities of the various players that drive the judicial set-up.
Israel’s forever war
Updated 24 May 2021

Israel’s forever war

A ceasefire has brought the latest Israeli aggression to an end but this will only be a lull before the next storm.
In troubled waters
23 May 2021

In troubled waters

We can operationalise some IWT clauses progressively for equitable benefit sharing.

Editorial

Rendered stateless
Updated 24 May 2021

Rendered stateless

The fear of being rendered stateless is a very real one for many Pakistani citizens, particularly those born in India.
24 May 2021

Surprising claim

THE new economic growth estimate of nearly 4pc approved by the National Accounts Committee for the present fiscal...
24 May 2021

Rape cases

LAST year, the horrific gang rape of a woman in front of her children on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway sparked ...
Missing OIC and AL
Updated 23 May 2021

Missing OIC and AL

THE ceasefire between Hamas and Israel seems to be holding up after 11 days of heavy and indiscriminate Israeli...
23 May 2021

Suicide prevention

THERE is in Pakistan a fundamentally flawed understanding of suicide. This was glaringly highlighted by the Punjab...
23 May 2021

Low vaccination levels

NEWS that the government is opening vaccinations for people over 30 is indeed welcome, but the greater challenge of...