Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2021

Tribal chief, sons arrested in Karachi after police killings in Shikarpur anti-bandit operation

Imtiaz AliPublished May 24, 2021 - Updated May 24, 2021 06:39pm
Shikarpur police in collaboration with local police conducted a raid in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar area and detained the three suspects. — Dawn/File
Shikarpur police in collaboration with local police conducted a raid in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar area and detained the three suspects. — Dawn/File

Shikarpur police on Monday claimed to have arrested a tribal chief along with his two sons in Karachi on charges of patronising kidnappers in the kutcha area of Shikarpur district.

The development comes a day after two policemen, a private guard of an SHO and a private photographer working with police were killed in an anti-bandit operation in the Garhi Tegho area of Shikarpur. Police had claimed to have killed six kidnappers during the operation.

Shikarpur police in collaboration with local police conducted a raid in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar area and detained Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani along with his two sons Imran and Abdul Fatah, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The arrests were made after a First Information Report was lodged at Napur Kot police station in Shikarpur against nominated kidnappers on charges of terrorism and murder of three police personnel during the operation on May 23.

The FIR lodged on behalf of the state through a police inspector, Syed Amir Ali Shah, alleged that Sardar Teghani and his two sons were "patronising kidnappers" in his native area of Garhi Tegho.

It said contingents of police conducted a raid in Garhi Tegho for the recovery of two kidnapped persons, Inayatullah and Naqeebullah Pathan, when the nominated kidnappers attacked chained police armoured personnel carrier (APC) with rockets, resulting in the deaths of three policemen.

Police admitted that after coming under attack, the APC could not move and other policemen had to rescue the policemen in the vehicle. Curiously, the police FIR was silent about the killing of six kidnappers during the encounter.

Meanwhile, Shikarpur SSP Ameer Saud Magsi reportedly told media that the blood of the martyred policemen would not go in vain. He said the operation against the kidnappers was still ongoing and he was personally monitoring it.

Reports said that the bandits had recently kidnapped eight people and kept them in the riverine area of Garhi Tegho. Four of them were released by the bandits on Saturday night.

Police launched the operation along with an APC but bandits fired shots of anti-aircraft guns at the APC from close range. This damaged the APC and killed the four people, including two policemen, present inside the APC.

The bandits captured the APC and shared its video through different WhatsApp groups to claim “victory”.

It was learnt that police had reached the area following contacts with the bandits who wanted to hand over the hostages to police, provided the latter released their female relatives who had been picked up by police to build pressure on the criminals.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chrís Dăń
May 24, 2021 06:46pm
Sindh is a deep state by now.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A system of delays
24 May 2021

A system of delays

The problem lies in the interests and capacities of the various players that drive the judicial set-up.
Israel’s forever war
Updated 24 May 2021

Israel’s forever war

A ceasefire has brought the latest Israeli aggression to an end but this will only be a lull before the next storm.
In troubled waters
23 May 2021

In troubled waters

We can operationalise some IWT clauses progressively for equitable benefit sharing.

Editorial

Rendered stateless
Updated 24 May 2021

Rendered stateless

The fear of being rendered stateless is a very real one for many Pakistani citizens, particularly those born in India.
24 May 2021

Surprising claim

THE new economic growth estimate of nearly 4pc approved by the National Accounts Committee for the present fiscal...
24 May 2021

Rape cases

LAST year, the horrific gang rape of a woman in front of her children on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway sparked ...
Missing OIC and AL
Updated 23 May 2021

Missing OIC and AL

THE ceasefire between Hamas and Israel seems to be holding up after 11 days of heavy and indiscriminate Israeli...
23 May 2021

Suicide prevention

THERE is in Pakistan a fundamentally flawed understanding of suicide. This was glaringly highlighted by the Punjab...
23 May 2021

Low vaccination levels

NEWS that the government is opening vaccinations for people over 30 is indeed welcome, but the greater challenge of...