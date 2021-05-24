Dawn Logo

PM Imran briefed on national and regional security situation during visit to ISI headquarters

Sanaullah KhanPublished May 24, 2021 - Updated May 24, 2021 05:50pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat on Monday. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister's Office
Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal ministers are seen at the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat on Monday. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister's Office
Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a briefing on the security situation in the country and the region during a visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat on Monday.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

They were received at the ISI Secretariat by Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, according to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

During the visit, the national and military leadership was given a "comprehensive briefing on the regional and national security situation", the release stated.

Prime Minister Imran appreciated the ISI's "diligent efforts for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness".

In March, the COAS and ISI chief had met the prime minister as part of the interactions between the civilian and military leadership on national issues.

An official, speaking on background, had said the meeting was held to review the "internal and external situation".

Five publicly known meetings between Prime Minister Imran and the army chief and ISI director general have taken place in the past couple of months under this format.

Lose track
May 24, 2021 06:32pm
Wasting money and resources. Instead fight against poverty debt unemployment inflation disease.
Reply Recommend 0

