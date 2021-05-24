'Not part of any political game': Chaudhry Nisar says may approach court over not being allowed to take oath as MPA

Estranged PML-N leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Monday that he could not take oath as member of the Punjab Assembly due to the absence of the speaker and the deputy speaker.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Khan stressed that he wasn't part of any "political game", adding that he had informed the provincial legislature in writing a week ago about his intention to take oath and also sent a copy to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

"The day [of taking the oath] was scheduled but today it was said that oath can't be administered without the speaker and deputy speaker.

"This is completely wrong. Whoever is the chairman has the full authority of the speaker so we will go back and see what our stance will be or what we will do," said Khan, adding that he would solicit legal advice and "it is possible that we go to the court tomorrow or the day after tomorrow."

Earlier, the former interior minister had confirmed his decision to take the oath in a statement on Sunday. The politician from Chakri had said he had made the decision after consulting his constituents.

He had also clarified at the time that taking the oath would not affect his stance or belief (about rigging in the 2018 general election that led to his defeat in a National Assembly constituency).

The decision came in the wake of reports that the federal government is set to promulgate an ordinance within days, de-seating those members of elected houses who haven’t taken oath of their respective offices within a stipulated time.

Khan had been elected from the constituency PP-10 (Rawal­pindi-V) in the 2018 general election as an independent candidate with a margin of over 34,000 votes but had not yet taken oath of his office. He had lost in the National Assembly constituency NA-59 (Rawalpindi-3) as an independent aspirant.

Reasons for taking the oath

Khan reiterated today that his decision to take the oath was based on a "political development". He alleged that the government was making efforts to bring a "self-styled ordinance" despite rules relating to the election and disqualification of members from the National Assembly, provincial legislatures and the Senate being present in the Constitution.

"They are in the effort to bring an ordinance in which a [ground for] disqualification is added," he said, adding that he had no reservation on disqualification in accordance with the law but did have reservations if it was through "an ordinance in the darkness of night."

Khan said if that had happened then "clearly I would not have contested the election myself, a representative of mine would have so they would have said: 'On one hand he had doubts on the system but he is contesting the election the next time so he has accepted [its legitimacy].'"

On the other hand, not contesting the election would've been equivalent to giving a "free hand" to his political opponents, he said, particularly with the general elections so near. "So that is why I decided to take oath."

He also called for visits to his constituencies to determine whether he was representing them and to what extent he was active and in contact with the people to solve their problems.

When questioned if he had any advice for the prime minister, Khan responded: "Imran Khan has many other friends, he doesn't need [my] advice."

He added there was the need for the ruling party to heed all political points of view and there was great need today to "unite the nation, not divide it."