Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2021

Confusion as Bangladesh drops ‘except Israel’ from new passports

Anadolu AgencyPublished May 24, 2021 - Updated May 24, 2021 05:15pm
The Bangladeshi passport earlier had a note written on it that said it was acceptable for travel to all countries of the world except Israel. — AFP/File
The Bangladeshi passport earlier had a note written on it that said it was acceptable for travel to all countries of the world except Israel. — AFP/File

Bangladeshi passports will no longer bear the text “valid for all countries of the world except Israel,” officials confirmed on Sunday.

The Bangladeshi passport earlier had a note written on it that said it was acceptable for travel to all countries of the world except Israel. A number of countries, including Pakistan, have a similar restriction for travel to Israel in their passports.

But a few months ago, Bangladesh dropped the words "except Israel" from the new electronic passports.

Since the South Asian Muslim-majority country came into being in 1971, it has openly affirmed its position in favour of Palestine and against the Israeli oppression in the occupied Palestinian territories.

During the recent attacks on the Palestinians by Israeli forces, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen confirmed the country’s support for the struggle of Palestinians and condemned the Israeli aggression against civilians.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramazan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Israel launched airstrikes that killed at least 248 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, and injured more than 1,900 others. Health authorities in the West Bank also confirmed that 31 people were killed in the occupied region, totalling 279 across all Palestinian territories.

Confusion

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Imtiaz Ahmed, a professor of International Relations at Dhaka University, said that the timing of disclosing this development was a major factor that caused confusion among citizens of the country.

“Recently, when some Muslim countries forged relations with Israel, Bangladesh expressed its support to the Palestinian cause. So I don’t think that withdrawing two words from the passports will shake Bangladesh’s long-standing moral position on the Israel-Palestine conflict,” Ahmed said.

He noted that there is no Israeli embassy in Bangladesh and no bilateral trade between the two countries. “On the other hand, Bangladeshi authorities have been allowing the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka for years,” he added.

The academic said Bangladesh has been supporting a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict with strong opposition to the illegal Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories, adding: “I hope that Bangladesh will never change this position.”

Arifur Rahman Tuhin, a journalist and pro-Palestinian campaigner, told Anadolu Agency that Bangladesh’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had taken a strong pro-Palestine stance which was followed by all successive rulers.

“But such a sudden decision that came at a time when Bangladesh is marking its golden anniversary of independence and the 100th anniversary of the birth of Rahman is unacceptable,” Tuhin said.

He, however, applauded the Bangladeshi government for condemning the recent Israeli attacks on the Palestinians, and expressed hope that the country will continue its opposition to the Israeli aggression in the greater interest of humanity and justice.

No change in foreign policy

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said the words “except Israel” have been withdrawn from the passports for “administrative convenience”.

“This has nothing to do with the foreign policy of Bangladesh, Momen maintained, adding that the decision was taken six months ago.

“This move will not affect our position ... We are strong supporters of Palestine,” he said.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Bangladeshi foreign ministry on Sunday evening also urged people not to get confused over a tweet by an Israeli foreign ministry official.

Gilad Cohen, the Israeli foreign ministry's deputy director general for Asia and the Pacific, said on Twitter: "Great news! #Bangladesh has removed travel ban to Israel. This is a welcome step & I call on the Bangladeshi government to move forward and establish diplomatic ties with #Israel so both our peoples could benefit & prosper."

The Bangladeshi foreign ministry statement, however, clarified: “The removal of the observation has been done to maintain international standard of Bangladeshi e-passports and does not imply any change of Bangladesh’s foreign policy towards the Middle East.”

“The ban on travel of Bangladeshi passport holders to Israel remains unchanged. The Government of Bangladesh has not deviated from its position on Israel and Bangladesh remains firm on its long-standing position in this regard,” it added.

Reiterating its condemnation of the recent Israeli attacks on the Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Gaza Strip, the statement said: “Bangladesh reiterates its principled position concerning the Two-State Solution of the Palestine-Israel conflict in light of the UN resolutions recognising pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian Ambassador in Dhaka Yousef SY Ramadan told local media on Sunday that the omission of the words "except Israel" from the Bangladeshi passport is “unacceptable”.

“I’m aware of the development. Every country has the sovereign right to take decision on passport or any other issues. Having admitted that, I would say this decision is unacceptable to us,” Ramadan added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Steffi Foster
May 24, 2021 04:14pm
Welcome to the civilized world Bangladesh
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
May 24, 2021 04:28pm
Well done Bangladesh. Pakistan should use common sense. Palestinians cannot be helped, if Pakistan has no relations with the state of Israel.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
May 24, 2021 04:42pm
Only Pakistani passport still mention this
Reply Recommend 0
Tony
May 24, 2021 04:42pm
Bangladesh must think properly before taking this kind of line in dealing with a problem half a world away from them. Jewish owned, invested brands can decide not to make the apparel in Bangladesh & shift to Vietnam, Cambodia or India. Jewish owned financial institutions can revoke financial instruments such as LC to be opened. If you make a political issue into a religious issue, the non Muslim world knows well how to deal with you.
Reply Recommend 0
chola
May 24, 2021 04:43pm
Bravo Bangla! Breaking the shackles of uncompromising people and moving forward
Reply Recommend 0
SATT
May 24, 2021 04:44pm
So you can go to Israel but secretly.
Reply Recommend 0
Biden
May 24, 2021 04:48pm
World is moving ahead... Except one country!
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
May 24, 2021 04:54pm
Amazing'Israel launched airstrikes that killed at least 248 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, and injured more than 1,900 others. '. Why did they launch the airstrikes?
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned
May 24, 2021 05:03pm
Turkey was the first country to recognize Israel and doing billons of dollars of worth of trade and travel with Israel, but Mr Erdogan is telling Pakistan and Arabs to boycott Israel?. I am glad that countries like Bangladesh are recognizing that trade and travel should keep on going despite religious and political differences.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
May 24, 2021 05:04pm
May be a nudge from Narendra Modi
Reply Recommend 0
Dandi modi
May 24, 2021 05:10pm
Bangladesh ruling party is the puppet of India. So they have to follow India even if it goes against Muslims.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
May 24, 2021 05:21pm
So apparently this is the 5th Muslim country that was supposed to recognize Israel during trump era
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
May 24, 2021 05:21pm
The confusion has been cleared now.
Reply Recommend 0
Naveed
May 24, 2021 05:32pm
@Steffi Foster, the deliberate forced eviction and killing of Palestinians is NOT civilised behaviour!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A system of delays
24 May 2021

A system of delays

The problem lies in the interests and capacities of the various players that drive the judicial set-up.
Israel’s forever war
Updated 24 May 2021

Israel’s forever war

A ceasefire has brought the latest Israeli aggression to an end but this will only be a lull before the next storm.
In troubled waters
23 May 2021

In troubled waters

We can operationalise some IWT clauses progressively for equitable benefit sharing.

Editorial

Rendered stateless
Updated 24 May 2021

Rendered stateless

The fear of being rendered stateless is a very real one for many Pakistani citizens, particularly those born in India.
24 May 2021

Surprising claim

THE new economic growth estimate of nearly 4pc approved by the National Accounts Committee for the present fiscal...
24 May 2021

Rape cases

LAST year, the horrific gang rape of a woman in front of her children on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway sparked ...
Missing OIC and AL
Updated 23 May 2021

Missing OIC and AL

THE ceasefire between Hamas and Israel seems to be holding up after 11 days of heavy and indiscriminate Israeli...
23 May 2021

Suicide prevention

THERE is in Pakistan a fundamentally flawed understanding of suicide. This was glaringly highlighted by the Punjab...
23 May 2021

Low vaccination levels

NEWS that the government is opening vaccinations for people over 30 is indeed welcome, but the greater challenge of...