At least 5 injured in blast at Quetta's Qambrani Road

Ghalib NihadPublished May 24, 2021 - Updated May 24, 2021 03:42pm
At least three people were injured in a blast at Quetta's Qambrani Road on Monday, according to Edhi officials. — DawnNewsTV

At least five people were injured in a blast at Quetta's Qambrani Road on Monday, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani.

Police officials and rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving information of the incident. The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital.

SP Sariab Akhlaqullah Tarar told Dawn.com the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted at the side of the road. One security official was also among the injured, he added.

In a tweet, Shahwani strongly condemned the blast.

"Police and other security agencies have surrounded the area. Directions have been issued to the hospital administration to take care of the injured," he said.

Condemning the blast, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said those who "targeted innocent citizens were not deserving of any laxity".

"Protection of the public's lives and properties is the responsibility of the government, he said in a statement. Alyani also directed the authorities to take steps for "foolproof security arrangements" for the protection of citizens' lives.

"Nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace in the province," he added.

Last week, seven people, including three leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Nazar­yati), were killed and 14 others injured in a bomb attack in the border town of Chaman, Qila Abdullah district.

JUI-N’s naib emir Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni, who according to officials was the target of the attackers, suffered injuries in the bombing. Officials had said the blast occurred at Boghara Chowk soon after a rally staged by the JUI-N to condemn Israeli aggression and genocide of the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza had concluded.

Official sources had said that unidentified people had rigged the motorbike with explosive material and parked it near the venue of the rally and detonated it when Maulana Luni, accompanied by supporters, was leaving the place.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

