Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2021

Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup

ReutersPublished May 24, 2021 - Updated May 24, 2021 01:58pm
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attending the start of a three-day hearing on the Rohingya genocide case before the UN International Court of Justice at the Peace Palace of The Hague. — AFP/File
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attending the start of a three-day hearing on the Rohingya genocide case before the UN International Court of Justice at the Peace Palace of The Hague. — AFP/File

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in person at a court hearing on Monday for the first time since her government was overthrown by the military in a February 1 coup, her lawyer told Reuters.

Suu Kyi looked in good health and held a face-to-face meeting with her legal team for about 30 minutes before the hearing, lawyer Thae Maung Maung said.

Suu Kyi, 75, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her efforts to build democracy, is among more than 4,000 people detained since the coup. She faces charges that range from illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios to violating a state secrets law.

The ousted leader "wished people good health" in her meeting with her lawyers and also made an apparent reference to her National League for Democracy party that could be dissolved soon.

"She said the party was established for the people so the party will be there as long as the people are," Thae Maung Maung told Reuters.

Myanmar's junta-appointed election commission will dissolve Suu Kyi's political party for vote fraud in a November election, media reported on Friday, citing a commissioner, who threatened action against "traitors" involved.

The army seized power claiming fraud in an election won by Suu Kyi's party in November. Its accusations had been dismissed by the former electoral commission.

In his first interview with foreign media since the coup, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing had also said Suu Kyi was in good health as he disputed the number of people killed by security forces in protests since the coup.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the army took power, with daily protests, marches and strikes nationwide against the junta, which has responded with lethal force, killing more than 800 people, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.

Min Aung Hlaing in the May 20 interview said the actual casualty figure was about 300 and that 47 police had also been killed.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A shah
May 24, 2021 02:06pm
A great lady
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 24, 2021 02:08pm
Once a cheater, always a fraudster.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A system of delays
24 May 2021

A system of delays

The problem lies in the interests and capacities of the various players that drive the judicial set-up.
Israel’s forever war
Updated 24 May 2021

Israel’s forever war

A ceasefire has brought the latest Israeli aggression to an end but this will only be a lull before the next storm.
In troubled waters
23 May 2021

In troubled waters

We can operationalise some IWT clauses progressively for equitable benefit sharing.

Editorial

Rendered stateless
Updated 24 May 2021

Rendered stateless

The fear of being rendered stateless is a very real one for many Pakistani citizens, particularly those born in India.
24 May 2021

Surprising claim

THE new economic growth estimate of nearly 4pc approved by the National Accounts Committee for the present fiscal...
24 May 2021

Rape cases

LAST year, the horrific gang rape of a woman in front of her children on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway sparked ...
Missing OIC and AL
Updated 23 May 2021

Missing OIC and AL

THE ceasefire between Hamas and Israel seems to be holding up after 11 days of heavy and indiscriminate Israeli...
23 May 2021

Suicide prevention

THERE is in Pakistan a fundamentally flawed understanding of suicide. This was glaringly highlighted by the Punjab...
23 May 2021

Low vaccination levels

NEWS that the government is opening vaccinations for people over 30 is indeed welcome, but the greater challenge of...