PTI will remain unbowed amid ‘mafia’ pressure: PM

ISLAMABAD: Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday “vowed to face all mafias and their rhetoric and reaction” during the “process of their accountability”.

A meeting of the PTI’s core committee chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to face reaction of the Jehangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group as it was decided that no NRO-like concession would be granted to any group involved in the sugar scam.

When he was contacted, federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the meeting did not mention Mr Tareen or his group by name but voted that anyone involved in corruption would have to face the law.

He quoted the prime minister as telling the meeting that his government would not interfere in the process of accountability and “every corrupt individual” would have to face justice irrespective of his/her status or party.

Party’s core committee does not mention Tareen or his group of supporters, however

Mr Khan also called for better preparations by his party’s workers so that the party could win all future by-elections.

He informed the meeting that national economy was getting stable.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Khan said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not only ensure prosperity of Pakistan but the project was linked to development of the entire region.

During the meeting held to review the progress made on various CPEC schemes, Mr Khan said the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China had been unmatched throughout the world.

For strengthening of these ties further he stressed upon promotion of bilateral investment in different sectors with provision of various facilities to investors.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmad and federal ministers Hammad Azhar and Khusru Bakhtiar.

The meeting discussed in detail the investments made under CPEC, facilities extended to the Chinese investors, related issues and the steps for resolution of problems. He instructed that problems being faced by Chinese investors be solved as soon as possible.

The meeting also weighed introduction of a separate category for the people associated with the CPEC and the prime minister directed the interior ministry to submit a summary to the cabinet in this regard.

The establishment of a “green channel” to facilitate investors also came under discussion.

The Board of Investment officials apprised the prime minister of the facilities being provided to the Chinese investors.

He also directed the Board of Investment to formulate a comprehensive plan in consultation with the business community to increase foreign investment for the purpose of increasing exports in different sectors.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the progress on establishment of special economic zones and a decision was taken for the establishment of a special economic zone in Karachi.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2021