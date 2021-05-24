Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2021

PTI will remain unbowed amid ‘mafia’ pressure: PM

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 24, 2021 - Updated May 24, 2021 07:09am
Prime Minister Imran Khan also called for better preparations by his party’s workers so that the party could win all future by-elections. — DawnNewsTV/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan also called for better preparations by his party’s workers so that the party could win all future by-elections. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday “vowed to face all mafias and their rhetoric and reaction” during the “process of their accountability”.

A meeting of the PTI’s core committee chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to face reaction of the Jehangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group as it was decided that no NRO-like concession would be granted to any group involved in the sugar scam.

When he was contacted, federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the meeting did not mention Mr Tareen or his group by name but voted that anyone involved in corruption would have to face the law.

He quoted the prime minister as telling the meeting that his government would not interfere in the process of accountability and “every corrupt individual” would have to face justice irrespective of his/her status or party.

Party’s core committee does not mention Tareen or his group of supporters, however

Mr Khan also called for better preparations by his party’s workers so that the party could win all future by-elections.

He informed the meeting that national economy was getting stable.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Khan said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not only ensure prosperity of Pakistan but the project was linked to development of the entire region.

During the meeting held to review the progress made on various CPEC schemes, Mr Khan said the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China had been unmatched throughout the world.

For strengthening of these ties further he stressed upon promotion of bilateral investment in different sectors with provision of various facilities to investors.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmad and federal ministers Hammad Azhar and Khusru Bakhtiar.

The meeting discussed in detail the investments made under CPEC, facilities extended to the Chinese investors, related issues and the steps for resolution of problems. He instructed that problems being faced by Chinese investors be solved as soon as possible.

The meeting also weighed introduction of a separate category for the people associated with the CPEC and the prime minister directed the interior ministry to submit a summary to the cabinet in this regard.

The establishment of a “green channel” to facilitate investors also came under discussion.

The Board of Investment officials apprised the prime minister of the facilities being provided to the Chinese investors.

He also directed the Board of Investment to formulate a comprehensive plan in consultation with the business community to increase foreign investment for the purpose of increasing exports in different sectors.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the progress on establishment of special economic zones and a decision was taken for the establishment of a special economic zone in Karachi.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A system of delays
24 May 2021

A system of delays

The problem lies in the interests and capacities of the various players that drive the judicial set-up.
Israel’s forever war
Updated 24 May 2021

Israel’s forever war

A ceasefire has brought the latest Israeli aggression to an end but this will only be a lull before the next storm.
In troubled waters
23 May 2021

In troubled waters

We can operationalise some IWT clauses progressively for equitable benefit sharing.

Editorial

Rendered stateless
Updated 24 May 2021

Rendered stateless

The fear of being rendered stateless is a very real one for many Pakistani citizens, particularly those born in India.
24 May 2021

Surprising claim

THE new economic growth estimate of nearly 4pc approved by the National Accounts Committee for the present fiscal...
24 May 2021

Rape cases

LAST year, the horrific gang rape of a woman in front of her children on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway sparked ...
Missing OIC and AL
Updated 23 May 2021

Missing OIC and AL

THE ceasefire between Hamas and Israel seems to be holding up after 11 days of heavy and indiscriminate Israeli...
23 May 2021

Suicide prevention

THERE is in Pakistan a fundamentally flawed understanding of suicide. This was glaringly highlighted by the Punjab...
23 May 2021

Low vaccination levels

NEWS that the government is opening vaccinations for people over 30 is indeed welcome, but the greater challenge of...