Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2021

Shehbaz move to heal PDM rift unlikely to pay off

Syed Irfan RazaPublished May 24, 2021 - Updated May 24, 2021 07:02am
In this file photo, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (left) greets Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — Photo provided Javed Hussain/File
In this file photo, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (left) greets Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — Photo provided Javed Hussain/File

ISLAMABAD: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is hosting a dinner on Monday (today) in an attempt to revive the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, but the huddle is unlikely to make a breakthrough because of differences among the constituent parties.

Political observers expect that the event will turn out to be an open field for the mainstream parties to exchange accusations and hold each other responsible for the failure of the movement that was launched to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

Background conversation with leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) suggests the alliance will not last long.

The PPP is likely to become a punching bag at the meeting and face thorny questions like why it has virtually parted ways with the PDM and remained reluctant to stage a long march against the government and why it refused to resign from the assemblies.

PPP is expected to face questions over its reluctance to join long march, resign from assemblies

“We are meeting with the PPP in the dinner but our wounds are deep and they will not heal so early,” said a source in PML-N.

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had been invited to the dinner and he was returning from Dubai on Sunday night.

However, Mr Bhutto-Zardari may not attend the dinner and is expected to send a delegation of his party to the event, according to sources.

If Mr Bhutto-Zardari does not attend the dinner, it will futher widen the breach in the alliance.

The PDM was formed in September 2020 and it held large rallies in major cities of the country. It had planned to march on Islamabad in January or February this year, but shelved the plan because of the PPP’s “poor response” to the proposal.

Two major parties in the PDM — the PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl — believe that the PPP has ditched the opposition alliance by deviating from the main objective of the PDM as it was reluctant to take “aggressive” steps against the government.

Sources in the PML-N said Mr Bhutto-Zardari would definitely attend the dinner as despite being reluctant to cause serious harm to the government, the PPP would want to stand with N-League to remain “alive in Punjab”.

“In recent by-elections in Punjab, PPP has seen where it stands in the province.

Another leader of PML-N said his party had shown large-heartedness by giving the stage of crowded public meetings in Punjab to Mr Bhutto-Zardari, over which several PML-N leaders and workers were annoyed.

Differences between the PML-N and the PPP came to fore when former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani as a PPP candidate won the election for the post of leader of opposition in the Senate. The PML-N accused the PPP of obtaining votes of lawmakers of the Balochistan Awami Party, which is an ally of the ruling PTI.

The issue of “alliance of some opposition parties with the PTI” for Senate’s elections in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also be discussed at the dinner. “If we (PDM) have joined our hands to rid the country of this incapable government, then why opposition parties made poll adjustment with the PTI. This will also be asked in Monday’s meeting,” said a PDM leader.

An insider in the PML-N said Shehbaz Sharif would present the PDM’s future line of action before the constituent parties that will include a strategy on resisting passage of coming federal budget in the parliament.

A source in the PPP said Mr Bhutto-Zardari had logical reasons as to why the PPP did not agree with some decisions of the PDM and if he attended the dinner, he would definitely answer each and every question of other parties in the PDM.

The PPP, he said, had opposed the PDM’s decision of resignation from assemblies because the leadership wanted to fight the government while keeping the party within the system, otherwise the PTI would have an open field to do what it wanted.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A system of delays
24 May 2021

A system of delays

The problem lies in the interests and capacities of the various players that drive the judicial set-up.
Israel’s forever war
Updated 24 May 2021

Israel’s forever war

A ceasefire has brought the latest Israeli aggression to an end but this will only be a lull before the next storm.
In troubled waters
23 May 2021

In troubled waters

We can operationalise some IWT clauses progressively for equitable benefit sharing.

Editorial

Rendered stateless
Updated 24 May 2021

Rendered stateless

The fear of being rendered stateless is a very real one for many Pakistani citizens, particularly those born in India.
24 May 2021

Surprising claim

THE new economic growth estimate of nearly 4pc approved by the National Accounts Committee for the present fiscal...
24 May 2021

Rape cases

LAST year, the horrific gang rape of a woman in front of her children on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway sparked ...
Missing OIC and AL
Updated 23 May 2021

Missing OIC and AL

THE ceasefire between Hamas and Israel seems to be holding up after 11 days of heavy and indiscriminate Israeli...
23 May 2021

Suicide prevention

THERE is in Pakistan a fundamentally flawed understanding of suicide. This was glaringly highlighted by the Punjab...
23 May 2021

Low vaccination levels

NEWS that the government is opening vaccinations for people over 30 is indeed welcome, but the greater challenge of...