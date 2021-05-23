Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 23, 2021

Indian Olympic medallist arrested over death of fellow athlete after manhunt

AFPPublished May 23, 2021 - Updated May 23, 2021 07:04pm
Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar sits inside a vehicle after he was arrested by police over alleged involvement in the murder of a fellow wrestler in New Delhi on May 23. — AFP
Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar sits inside a vehicle after he was arrested by police over alleged involvement in the murder of a fellow wrestler in New Delhi on May 23. — AFP

Two-time Olympic wrestling medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested on Sunday, Indian police said, after a week-long manhunt over the alleged murder of a fellow athlete.

Kumar went into hiding after 24-year-old Sagar Dhankad was badly beaten during a brawl between two groups of wrestlers at a stadium in the capital New Delhi on May 4.

Dhankad, a former junior champion who was training as a senior wrestler, later died in hospital.

Kumar was arrested early on Sunday in northwest Delhi with another suspect, Delhi police said. “They were switching their location when they were arrested,” the police officer told AFP.

Police had offered a reward of 100,000 rupees ($1,370) for information leading to the arrest of the 37-year-old star after two of Dhankad's associates injured in the fight named Kumar as one of the attackers.

But Kumar, via his lawyers, had said he was innocent and accused police of a biased investigation.

Kumar is viewed as one of India's finest sportsmen and the only to win two individual Olympic medals — a freestyle wrestling silver at the 2012 London Games and a bronze at the Beijing Olympics four years earlier.

He represented India in international competitions and won three Commonwealth Games golds and one gold at the World Wrestling Championships in Moscow in 2010.

He was awarded India's highest honour for athletes in 2009.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
May 23, 2021 07:12pm
Another Indian: bronze and silver in wrestling, gold in crime.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
May 23, 2021 07:28pm
NOBODY IS INNOCENT - If he is involved in a crime, he will be trIed and duly punished for it.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
May 23, 2021 08:06pm
We respect his medals and honors. But if he’s guilty, we don’t respect him as a person and he should be punished.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

After the ceasefire
23 May 2021

After the ceasefire

Israel’s right to defend itself has always been part of the US message.

Editorial

Missing OIC and AL
Updated 23 May 2021

Missing OIC and AL

THE ceasefire between Hamas and Israel seems to be holding up after 11 days of heavy and indiscriminate Israeli...
23 May 2021

Suicide prevention

THERE is in Pakistan a fundamentally flawed understanding of suicide. This was glaringly highlighted by the Punjab...
23 May 2021

Low vaccination levels

NEWS that the government is opening vaccinations for people over 30 is indeed welcome, but the greater challenge of...
22 May 2021

Water disputes

WATER shortages for the Kharif crop are growing. So are tensions between Punjab and Sindh. The national shortages ...
22 May 2021

PSL set to resume

THE remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition are all set to begin in the first week of June....
No honour in sight
Updated 22 May 2021

No honour in sight

RECENTLY, a woman and man were shot dead in Mansehra by another man who fled the scene after reportedly confessing ...