Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 23, 2021

Soldier martyred in terrorist firing from Afghanistan

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 23, 2021 - Updated May 23, 2021 07:34am
In this file photo, an army soldier stands guard along the fenced part of the Pak-Afghan border near the Panjpai area of Balochistan. — AFP
In this file photo, an army soldier stands guard along the fenced part of the Pak-Afghan border near the Panjpai area of Balochistan. — AFP

KARACHI: A Pakistan soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with Afghanistan-based terrorists in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday night.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, terrorists based inside Afghanistan from across the international border opened fire on a military post in North Waziristan tribal district.

The Pakistani troops responded to the attack in a befitting manner. However, the ISPR said, during the fighting Sepoy Umar Daraz received a bullet injury and embraced martyrdom. The 32-year-old soldier hailed from Jhang.

Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pakistan-Afghan border.

Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan, it added.

Such attacks are common as earlier in the second week of May, one soldier was injured after terrorists opened fire from across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at a military check-post in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

After the ceasefire
23 May 2021

After the ceasefire

Israel’s right to defend itself has always been part of the US message.

Editorial

23 May 2021

Missing OIC and AL

THE ceasefire between Hamas and Israel seems to be holding up after 11 days of heavy and indiscriminate Israeli...
23 May 2021

Suicide prevention

THERE is in Pakistan a fundamentally flawed understanding of suicide. This was glaringly highlighted by the Punjab...
23 May 2021

Low vaccination levels

NEWS that the government is opening vaccinations for people over 30 is indeed welcome, but the greater challenge of...
22 May 2021

Water disputes

WATER shortages for the Kharif crop are growing. So are tensions between Punjab and Sindh. The national shortages ...
22 May 2021

PSL set to resume

THE remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition are all set to begin in the first week of June....
No honour in sight
Updated 22 May 2021

No honour in sight

RECENTLY, a woman and man were shot dead in Mansehra by another man who fled the scene after reportedly confessing ...