Soldier martyred in terrorist firing from Afghanistan

KARACHI: A Pakistan soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with Afghanistan-based terrorists in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday night.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, terrorists based inside Afghanistan from across the international border opened fire on a military post in North Waziristan tribal district.

The Pakistani troops responded to the attack in a befitting manner. However, the ISPR said, during the fighting Sepoy Umar Daraz received a bullet injury and embraced martyrdom. The 32-year-old soldier hailed from Jhang.

Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pakistan-Afghan border.

Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan, it added.

Such attacks are common as earlier in the second week of May, one soldier was injured after terrorists opened fire from across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at a military check-post in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2021