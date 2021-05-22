Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 22, 2021

We have decided to move forward as a united party: Fawad after meeting JKT group

Dawn.comPublished May 22, 2021 - Updated May 22, 2021 06:48pm
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry speaks to the media in Lahore on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry speaks to the media in Lahore on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the PTI and members of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen's (JKT) group had decided to move forward as a "family" and united political party, adding that any personal or collective problems would be resolved through dialogue.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore along with members of the JKT group, the minister said he and PTI leader Aamir Mehmood Kiani had been tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the group and hear their point of view in detail.

"We all have decided to move forward as a family and a united party as is tradition. There is no issue of grouping in this or conflict between one another,

"We have decided that we will sit and have talks to solve any personal or collective problems. We are all united under [Prime Minister] Imran Khan's leadership," Chaudhry said after the meeting with the group, adding that the delegation had also been tasked to solve the issues of the group in an "organisational manner".

Chaudhry said all of them were one "family" and often there were coordination issues in a family. He acknowledged that there was a need to improve the party's political and administrative coordination.

According to the information minister, the members of the JKT group had "expressed confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership and they are proud of their relation with the PTI and these are the basic things which we are all united on".

He said issues sometimes arose on small matters or problems but on "big issues, all these people are clear that Imran Khan is their leader and PTI is their [political] party and there are no two opinions about it."

Today's meeting came after the JKT group held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday (yesterday). "We are happy with the way the investigation is proceeding against Tareen and we are satisfied today with the prime minister's promise to us that there would be no injustice with Tareen," Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial had said after the meeting.

He said that the group had received a very "positive response" from Chief Minister Buzdar, who had heard their concerns with "patience" and issued instructions to resolve the same.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran had also met with some Punjab ministers from the Tareen camp on the same day. A source in the Prime Minister's Office told Dawn that the premier had assured the legislators that all “genuine” demands of the group would be met.

Earlier today, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had claimed that "there is no grouping within the PTI," while addressing reports of divisions in the party. "PTI is one. These are all people of PTI and they are standing with it. There is no forward bloc or grouping in PTI," he stressed.

Jahangir Tareen investigation

Regarding the investigation against Tareen, Chaudhry said he "fully believe[d]" that the sugar baron didn't expect any illegal request from the prime minister in his favour and neither was it the premier's temperament to do so.

He said the report by the committee headed by Senator Barrister Ali Zafar, who had been tasked by the prime minister to oversee the sugar scam probe, was awaited by the PTI and the Tareen group and both had trust in it.

"That report will decide our internal party line and as far as their court cases are concerned, that is a legal matter," the minister said.

Responding to a question about whether an NRO (National Reconci­liation Ordinance)-like concession had been given to Tareen behind the scenes, he turned to a JKT group member and asked whether they had asked for any NRO. The latter responded: "We haven't demanded NRO. Our clear stance is we are going to courts and will face it (the case)."

Tareen group member MPA Nazir Chohan thanked the government delegation for visiting them and said the existing small grievances had been resolved. He also requested for the report to be made public when it came out so everyone could see what was in it, adding that it would be fully accepted.

Langrial also hailed the delegation's visit to Punjab as a "very good sign", and expressed his trust in its members and the prime minister. He said the group was satisfied with them and if they looked after the group's concerns then "I think not only this party will be strengthened but [PM] Imran Khan's vision will reach its completion."

Speaking on other issues, Chaudhry denied that any development funds had been given to any minister in the Centre or the province but added that no area could be deprived of its right to development.

He said if representatives spoke about the problems of their constituencies then that was precisely the reason they had been elected, and if they were prevented from doing so then that would be "wrong".

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Oneliner
May 22, 2021 06:13pm
Chaudhry Nisar will take oath as CM in week starting Monday
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 22, 2021 06:14pm
That’s all good and dandy, what about the cases against Tareen? Will the law take its course with them, or they be treated like family ?
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
May 22, 2021 06:16pm
JK should be tried for sugar scandal. If he is guilty, he needs to be behind bars
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
May 22, 2021 06:44pm
So they settled without using the services of a local SHO.
Reply Recommend 0
Murad Mahal
May 22, 2021 06:47pm
Too much buttering and emphasis on leadership of PM Imran. Looks like kids are speaking.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 22, 2021 06:47pm
Honestly we Pakistanis have seen IK overcome so much that we were not worried for him one bit of any blackmail.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 22, 2021 06:48pm
The fearless IK is the mountain not even the biggest blackmailers can move.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 22, 2021 06:50pm
Simply Cash Deal Done.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
May 22, 2021 06:51pm
JKT and his buddies soon realized it wasn’t old Pakistan anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Ahsan
May 22, 2021 06:53pm
Didn't you decided that before?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
May 22, 2021 06:55pm
If JKT is involved in corruption then why not kicked out of party ?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
May 22, 2021 06:58pm
So JKT NRO terms agreed.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
May 22, 2021 07:01pm
So basically anyone who is in PTI will remain a totally dry cleaned and transparent person. NAB and FIA will not do anything and everyone will be happy. Naya Pakistan is becoming a mockery with every passing day.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
May 22, 2021 07:04pm
I remain. Un. M. Pressed!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
May 22, 2021 07:07pm
‘We have decided to move as a united party’ is an acceptance of division held together with duct tape.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 22, 2021 07:15pm
Simply Cash Deal Done.
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
May 22, 2021 07:17pm
IK and his acolytes have realised they can't win the election without Tareen the king maker's support.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
May 22, 2021 07:18pm
For how long?
Reply Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
May 22, 2021 07:27pm
Tareen is the one who put IK in PM's position, he was the force behind PTI push to power. Wise move to keep him on board.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
May 22, 2021 07:34pm
This is the dilemma,nation is facing for the last 70 yrs. when it comes to corruption ,MNS, Zardar and fake IK are no different. Same DNA !!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Covid courts
22 May 2021

Covid courts

The government and courts are at loggerheads.
PK-8303: a year after
22 May 2021

PK-8303: a year after

What has Pakistan done to address concerns relating to its aviation industry in the last 12 months?
A redesigned programme
Updated 21 May 2021

A redesigned programme

The design of the IMF programme has led to perverse incentives and unintended consequences.

Editorial

22 May 2021

Water disputes

WATER shortages for the Kharif crop are growing. So are tensions between Punjab and Sindh. The national shortages ...
22 May 2021

PSL set to resume

THE remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition are all set to begin in the first week of June....
No honour in sight
Updated 22 May 2021

No honour in sight

RECENTLY, a woman and man were shot dead in Mansehra by another man who fled the scene after reportedly confessing ...
Record remittances
Updated 21 May 2021

Record remittances

Workers’ remittances are the single largest source of foreign currency for Pakistan ahead of exports.
21 May 2021

Debating poll reform

THE PTI government is pushing ahead with its version of electoral reforms that focus on the introduction of...
21 May 2021

Political vendetta?

IN Pakistan, crossing certain ‘red lines’ carries an inherent risk. But it is truly alarming when such actions...