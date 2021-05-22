Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 22, 2021

Canada extends India, Pakistan flight ban over pandemic

AFPPublished May 22, 2021 - Updated May 22, 2021 08:37am
A Canadian ban on direct passenger flights from India and Pakistan after increased Covid-19 cases were detected in travellers arriving from these countries was extended on Friday until June 21. — AFP/File
A Canadian ban on direct passenger flights from India and Pakistan after increased Covid-19 cases were detected in travellers arriving from these countries was extended on Friday until June 21. — AFP/File

OTTAWA: A Canadian ban on direct passenger flights from India and Pakistan after increased Covid-19 cases were detected in travellers arriving from these countries was extended on Friday until June 21.

The measure, first announced on April 22, was set to expire on Saturday (today).

“Our battle against Covid-19 continues,” Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra told a news conference.

“On April 22 Transport Canada issued a notice to ban all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days based on public health advice to reduce the importation risk of Covid-19 and its variants,” he said. “We are now extending these measures to June 21.”

The minister noted a “significant reduction” in the number of positive Covid-19 cases arriving on international flights of late.

But “based on public health advice,” he said, “this is not the right time to consider loosening any border control measures.”

India, which has been undergoing an alarming surge blamed on a “double mutant” variant and super-spreader events, has recorded more than 26 million Covid-19 cases.

Last month, Ottawa said only 1.8 per cent of travellers to Canada had tested positive for coronavirus, but while India accounted for 20pc of air travel to Canada, more than half of all positive tests at the border were from flights arriving from the country.

Similar high numbers were also linked to Pakistan.

All travellers to Canada are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. They must also present a negative Covid-19 test before boarding an international flight, and another upon arrival in Canada.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Covid courts
22 May 2021

Covid courts

The government and courts are at loggerheads.
PK-8303: a year after
22 May 2021

PK-8303: a year after

What has Pakistan done to address concerns relating to its aviation industry in the last 12 months?
A redesigned programme
Updated 21 May 2021

A redesigned programme

The design of the IMF programme has led to perverse incentives and unintended consequences.

Editorial

22 May 2021

Water disputes

WATER shortages for the Kharif crop are growing. So are tensions between Punjab and Sindh. The national shortages ...
22 May 2021

PSL set to resume

THE remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition are all set to begin in the first week of June....
No honour in sight
Updated 22 May 2021

No honour in sight

RECENTLY, a woman and man were shot dead in Mansehra by another man who fled the scene after reportedly confessing ...
Record remittances
Updated 21 May 2021

Record remittances

Workers’ remittances are the single largest source of foreign currency for Pakistan ahead of exports.
21 May 2021

Debating poll reform

THE PTI government is pushing ahead with its version of electoral reforms that focus on the introduction of...
21 May 2021

Political vendetta?

IN Pakistan, crossing certain ‘red lines’ carries an inherent risk. But it is truly alarming when such actions...