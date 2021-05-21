Investigation against Jahangir Tareen proceeding satisfactorily: Nauman Langrial

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial said on Friday that the Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group was satisfied with how the investigation against the estranged PTI leader was proceeding, adding that it was also satisfied with the prime minister's promise that there would be no injustice with Tareen.

Langrial was speaking to the media in Lahore along with other members of the JKT group after their meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The six-member delegation comprising Langrial and MPAs Nazir Chohan, Saeed Akbar Niwani, Abdul Hayee Dasti, Ajmal Cheema and Umer Aftab was met CM Buzdar at the chief minister's secretariat.

The group of PTI lawmakers loyal to Tareen emerged in the Punjab and National Assembly after he was booked in different cases and summoned to appear before the banking and sessions courts. The group had demanded that the prime minister give them time so they could explain their concerns to him as they believed that Tareen was being victimised.

The group had recently announced parliamentary leaders in the National and the Punjab assemblies but Tareen had later dispelled reports of a forward bloc being created. He did, however, maintain that PTI lawmakers from the group would be raising their voices in the Punjab Assembly against what he termed “acts of revenge” by the provincial government.

"We are happy with the way the investigation is proceeding against Tareen and we are satisfied today with the prime minister's promise to us that there would be no injustice with Tareen," said Langrial. He added the group had "complete trust" in the inquiry being conducted by Senator Barrister Ali Zafar who had been tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan with overseeing the sugar scam probe.

Regarding the meeting with the chief minister, he said that the group had received a very "positive response" from him. He added that CM Buzdar heard their concerns with "patience" and issued instructions to resolve the same.

"We had a good discussion in today's meeting," said Langrial, adding that he found it necessary to inform that the problems in the PTI had "today been resolved".

"We hope that the way the chief minister has promised that all the problems of our allies will be resolved, we will wait for their implementation and want to make you believe that we were part of PTI, are in PTI and will remain in PTI."

He said the chief minister had also reassured them with regards to the matter of the budget and the people of Punjab and that in a few days, a report on different districts would be available. "We will then bring a budget that will benefit the people."

He maintained that the JKT group was a "reality" and had been accepted as such by the media. Niwani said that it was a tradition for groups of friends in political parties to be formed to resolve concerns of a local area or the problems of the people.

Niwani said that the group had two issues, one of which was the inquiry against Tareen. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had never promised the group that there would be any favour shown but that injustice wouldn't happen.

The group had never asked the premier to show any favour and had only demanded that no injustice be done, said Niwani. He added that the group would accept the inquiry report if it came against their stance and "whatever the decision of the court, we will have no objection on it. We just wanted the inquiry to be fair."

Addressing the meeting with CM Buzdar, he said they had been invited by the chief minister to address their grievances. He said the committee met the chief minister and "we talked very openly" on issues being faced in their constituencies as well as issues in development works and the sky-rocketing prices of commodities, along with concerns about the upcoming .

"We told the chief minister that this is the last budget so [we] give maximum relief to the people.

"They told us their programme for this and the distribution of the budget as well," said Niwani, adding that the group expressed its trust and in turn it was promised that issues of development in their constituencies and the problems of the people would be resolved "which had been our request".

Elaborating on the issue of development and problem resolution, Chohan said the MPAs also had to return to their districts and contest the next elections "on the PTI's flag".

He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan was, is and would continue to be their prime minister but it was necessary for that to struggle and resolve the people's issues in their respective constituencies.