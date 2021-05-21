Dawn Logo

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in conversation with CNN's Bianna Golodryga.

'Anti-Semitic' remark or Western media's hypocrisy? — FM Qureshi's CNN interview sparks debate

As the minister was accused of using an anti-Semitic trope, many have come to his defence.
Dawn.comUpdated 21 May, 2021 06:10pm

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's recent appearance CNN has garnered the attention for all the wrong reasons, with some netizens accusing him of making an "anti-Semitic" remark. However, several others, including government officials, have jumped to his defence and are justifying his statement as legitimate criticism of Israel.

The interview

Qureshi — who arrived in New York on Wednesday on a Palestine peace mission and to attend the UNGA emergency meeting — was interviewed by CNN's Bianna Golodryga.

The minister began the interview by taking about Israeli aggression and calling a ceasefire "inevitable". "Israel is losing out, they are losing the media war despite their connections. The tide is turning."

Asked about the connections he was referring to, Qureshi laughed and said: "deep pockets."

"What does the mean?" asked Golodryga. To which Qureshi replied: "They are very influential people. They control the media."

To this, the CNN anchor said: "I mean I would call that an anti-Semitic remark."

"The point is that they have a lot of influence, they get a lot of coverage. What has balanced that is the citizen journalist that has been reporting, sharing videos and that has jolted people that were sitting on the fence and they are speaking up," Qureshi responded.

He said that people were raising their voices in capitals across the world of the rights of the Palestinians, and that the UN General Assembly had sent a clear message to the UNSC that it is the latter's prime responsibility to ensure peace and security.

"Can we not separate the fact that there are calls for peace and for equal human rights for both sides with anti-Semitic talk and rhetoric? We are seeing an increase in anti-Semitism throughout the world [...] shouldn't you be condemning that?" Golodryga asked.

"I will not justify any rocket attacks and I cannot justify and the aerial bombardment that is taking place," the foreign minister replied, adding that the path towards peace lay in a two-state solution.

However, Golodryga again questioned the minister about his earlier remark. "You began this conversation [...] I personally am offended as a journalist, you began by suggesting that Israel has 'close friends and powerful friends in the media'. That is an anti-Semitic trope."

"Look at the perception the world has, you cannot ignore that ma'am," Qureshi said in response.

Later in the interview, Golodryga said to Qureshi: "If you're gonna be an honest broker then you have to approach something like this objectively and that doesn't seem to be the place where you are coming from."

"Well I am objective and will want to be objective. Loss of life I will not condone, every human life is important to me," the minister said.

The reaction

The 11-minute interview has drawn widespread criticism from people and news outlets across the world who have accused Qureshi of using an anti-Semitic trope. However, a large number have also jumped to the foreign minister's defence to argue that his comments were anything but.

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari said: "Ridicule Islam and our Prophet PBUH and spread Islamophobia by claiming it as 'freedom of speech'. When we highlight Israelis 'deep pockets' and influence over western media and govts, it gets labelled 'anti Semitic'! Massacre Palestinians and claim it's right of self defence."

"Time to reject and counter this false narrative. Enough is enough. We cannot be bullied or blackmailed by such narratives because we don't bear the burden of the history the West is trying to shift on our shoulders," she said.

"How is this remark anti-Semitic? Shameful bias and false allegation! Cant take the truth CNN!" she wrote in another tweet.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, replying to Mazari's tweet, said: "Very well said. It is about time we unapologetically stand up for what is right by calling out hypocrisy."

Journalist Ammar Ali Jan said that Qureshi's suggestion that Israel controls media narrative in the US is not anti-Semitic.

"Noam Chomsky and a host of American intellectuals have repeatedly exposed media bias against Palestinians. Such blackmail should not distract from US complicity in Israeli war crimes," he said.

Journalist Zarrar Khuhro, who also shared a clip from the interview, said: "Where's the lie? Condemning ISIS is not Islamophobia just like condemning Israel is not anti-Semitism."

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir said that the CNN anchor "nonsensically" accused Qureshi of anti-Semitism to "deflect from Israel's propaganda machine which washes its crimes and does carry considerable influence over western news and entertainment media, corporations and lobbies/funds politicians, and thinktanks".

DawnNews host Adil Shahzeb said that Qureshi performed better than the "entire Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has so far".

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri also said the foreign minister's remarks "can’t be construed as anti-Semitic by any stretch of imagination".

"Any twist given to his remarks would unfortunately prove the very point he was making. The right to #freedomofexpression must be respected equally by everyone," he tweeted.

Responding to Golodryga's accusation against Qureshi, the ruling PTI tweeted from its official account that this was "highly condemnable behaviour" by her and CNN. "Which part was anti-Semitic exactly?" it asked.

But on the flip side, some have agreed with Golodryga's views regarding FM Qureshi's remark.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan was quick to respond to those defending the foreign minister. "Let’s be clear: If you are accusing Israelis of having ‘deep pockets’ and ‘controlling’ the media, then yeah, you’re invoking some pretty anti-Semitic slurs. Sorry."

Podcast host Uzair Younus used a Twitter thread to explain why he thought Qureshi's remark was anti-Semitic.

"The argument that 'they have deep pockets and own the media' is an age-old anti-Semitic slur. It was frequently used in Nazi Germany to justify the mass removal of Jews from cultural and political institutions," he tweeted.

"This is similar to a Western minister saying 'they train suicide bombers' when referring to Pakistanis. That statement would qualify as Islamophobic. Not saying Jews or calling out Israel, while deploying an anti-Semitic line, doesn’t make it ok. In fact, it’s dog-whistling," he said.

Human rights advocate and journalist Omar Waraich said remarks such as Qureshi's are "anti-Semitic tropes. Just like saying Muslims are 'dangerous fundamentalists' and 'terrorists' are Islamophobic tropes. They essentialise and demonise people."

Academic Nida Kirmani said the main issue with the controversy was that "we are now debating whether [Qureshi's] comments were anti-Semitic or not because they were very sloppily phrased when we really should be discussing Israeli war crimes. His fail and CNN’s fail both if you ask me."

Columnist and activist Mosharraf Zaidi meanwhile said that "a Muslim, by definition, cannot be anti-Semitic. The entire foundation of the belief system is constructed on Abrahamic revelation AND bloodlines".

"Sadly, the major gap between Muslims and Jews widens due to Israel’s brutal and illegal occupation of Palestine."

Being a "claimant of the Abrahamic bloodline" himself, Qureshi could not have intended to deploy the anti-Semitic trope during the interview, Zaidi tweeted.

"Ignorance is no excuse. Certainly not for a foreign minister, " he wrote, emphasising that Pakistani leaders had "a grave responsibility to prepare for engagements with the Western media. Lazy generalisations ruin important opportunities."

The analyst said Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinians "are afforded a pass when a major Muslim leader (e.g. FM of Pakistan) makes a lazy generalisation".

He noted that many of Israel's most ardent critics are devout Jews. "Greater Muslim-Jewish understanding is vital to long-term peace in Palestine," he added.

Zaidi likened the use of emotion and sentiment by newsmakers to "poison".

He further said: "Smugness and obduracy in public office will perpetuate the habit of making lazy and clumsy mistakes. Muslim leaders must do better."

Aslam Khan - USA
May 21, 2021 05:33pm
He said nothing wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 21, 2021 05:36pm
She HAD to say something. Got afraid of losing her job at CNN.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 21, 2021 05:38pm
Saying Israel has deep pockets is Anti-Semitic? But saying Saudis are silent at the massacre is not anti-Muslim?
Reply Recommend 0
It's me
May 21, 2021 05:39pm
Uzair and Mosharraf need to understand the true meaning of anti-semitism. Comparing the acquisition of training suicide bombers to deep pockets and media control is a stretch. All major news networks in USA are owned by Jews and are obviously reluctant to report otherwise. That is what the host was doing as well. She was attempting to keep her job, obviously she didn't want to starve. Do note that out of 9 million Jews in Israel around 2 million oppose Zionism and have views matching SMQ.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 21, 2021 05:40pm
"Not Ambassador, I'm the Foreign Minister.." "Sorry Foreign Minister.." Talk about being nervous. Love you SMQ.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
May 21, 2021 05:44pm
CNN interviewer's rants actually proved the point SMQ was trying to make.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 21, 2021 05:45pm
I saw the CNN interview and agree with Shah Mahmood's reply. The anchor deliberately tried to create contradiction and failed to do so.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
May 21, 2021 05:47pm
Blaming someone without evidence is not the right way to disagree with something. As usual he avoided talking about Chinese persecution of Muslims. No one has guts to talk for Chinese muslims. Not even Dawn
Reply Recommend 0
Benish Jahangir
May 21, 2021 05:47pm
I support Mr. SM Quershi stance. He has explained very well to her. We will never let them play a card again on something like holocaust, antisemitism etc. He did well. I as a Pakistani so proud of him (Foreign Minister of Pakistan).
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
May 21, 2021 05:52pm
He is not anti Semitic.....SMQ does not know the meaning of the word Semitic
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
May 21, 2021 05:55pm
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi is beginning to show the traits of Mr.Z.A.Bhutto on Foreign Policy of Pakistan vis-a-vis International Issues. Well done.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
May 21, 2021 06:05pm
Western media hypocrisy and thanks for pointing that out.
Reply Recommend 0
CS
May 21, 2021 06:09pm
Good Job Mr. Qureshi! You had courage to bring it up. When they are interviewing they want you to speak what they want you to say, but it takes guts to speak your mind! Of course they have deep pocket. Why it took for ever to issue any statement from any organization, whether is UN or so called Oh I See (OIC), on the conflict.
Reply Recommend 0
HashBrown®
May 21, 2021 06:10pm
Israel gets funded to the tune of $3bn a year from the US, and that doesn't account for the huge sums of money donated by public action groups and lobbies. If that can't be described as "deep pockets", then what can??
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
May 21, 2021 06:12pm
Had Shah Mahmood Qureshi studied history, he could have dealt with this White Russian Jewess Bianna Golodryga better. In his place I would have reminded her that he has more Semitic blood than her, and moreover, he is not a self-hating Semite. And that the European Jewish white colonizers have not only stolen our lands, but our Semitic identity as well. The Pak Civil Service and Foreign Minister need more education.
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal Ahmed Khan
May 21, 2021 06:16pm
Shah Mehmood Qureshi is right. Israel has always Influenced International Media.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 21, 2021 06:16pm
Nothing anti Semitic about what FM SMQ said, look at all the top owners or CEOs of the print or TV media and you will know who controls the narrative. As Israel was on the defensive, it started to play the anti Semitic card on everything and tried to resurrect the holocaust for sympathy but it was not working. FM SMQ did a good job. Drop CNN from future schedules, till they learn to be unbiased.
Reply Recommend 0
Mera Watan
May 21, 2021 06:16pm
After watching this news across all the leading newspaper in world finally Dawn published this news. Thanks for that Even though Qureshi sahib interview was not anti-semitic but just wondering how come by saying something against killing of 240 Palestinians is anti semitic. We need to stop being "politically correct" every time.
Reply Recommend 0
Toni
May 21, 2021 06:16pm
Stupid Zionists
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan
May 21, 2021 06:19pm
Any criticism of Israel is anti semantic
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 21, 2021 06:20pm
This kind of twist to a simple factual remark by FM SMQ, indicates the CNN anchor must herself be Jewish and ardent Israel supporter, hence her attitude. She proved FM SMQ point, explicitly.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
May 21, 2021 06:24pm
Wish he had prepared better. Did he not understand the importance of this interview? Was totally out of depth especially knowing that all these Western interviewers have only one line of binary questioning. Counter them with facts and figures and give them equally hard binary questions. Wasted opportunity to put forward Pakistan’s narrative and counter point. Not that it matters to the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
May 21, 2021 06:30pm
Trump had good reason to call CNN fake news.
Reply Recommend 0
kash
May 21, 2021 06:31pm
He was angry and said it. He is right though. The zionists own the western media
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
May 21, 2021 06:39pm
FM Qureshi said nothing wrong regarding Jews having great influence on the media. The CNN interviewer herself happened to be of Jewish background and took it personally.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal
May 21, 2021 06:40pm
Excellent interview. The TRUTH
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
May 21, 2021 06:43pm
The man had a chance and blew it - he was a disaster, a train-wreck. Years of baseless allegations has trained his tongue in slipping in "two-state solution, promises, resolutions, genocide, rape, murders" everywhere, and in this interview, he is being held accountable for his words. Excellent lesson for our diplomats. This should enter the textbooks.
Reply Recommend 0
Ace
May 21, 2021 06:44pm
The best part is Brianna and her husband were both born in Jewish families
Reply Recommend 0
Ace
May 21, 2021 06:45pm
Why are we forgetting that Bianna and her husband are from Jewish families. Of course they would support them.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Alam
May 21, 2021 06:46pm
Israel is an apartheid state. If that is antisematic then shove it.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
May 21, 2021 06:47pm
While some are very touchy with the definition of anti semetism, we never hear the cry for human rights from any Muslim majority country with regard to treatment of Muslims in Yemen and China. Why is there such a duplicity?
Reply Recommend 0
flipfudge
May 21, 2021 06:49pm
Dawn should not put references of twitter in its articles, its a anti-palastine and islamophobic platform. It should be boycotted completely.
Reply Recommend 0
Shalone
May 21, 2021 06:51pm
I do not see any support for Quereshi from somebody in the west.That says something.
Reply Recommend 0
FATF
May 21, 2021 06:52pm
People with "deep pockets" will now ensure 6 more months for Pak thanks to its hypocrite PM & FM who pose themselves as defenders of muslims but has no courage to speak for Uighurs.
Reply Recommend 0
Expat (usa)
May 21, 2021 06:52pm
Ms. Bianna Golodryga. is a Jewish , look around who is running news networks in the US. Any news concerning Palestinians is never a top story in the evening news on all major networks in the US. Aljazeera is no longer in the US, only significant coverage of Israel 's bombing of Gaza Americans are getting through BBC. Bianna Golodryga tried to twist the remarks of Mr. Qureshi by injecting ' antisemitism '. Criticize Israel , right away you are labeled anti-Semitic. Don't touch the sacred cow.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid Hussain
May 21, 2021 06:53pm
Based on my more than 50 years of experience living across the Atlantic (Europe and US), I totally agree with FM Qureshi's remarks over Israeli control of the media. CNN should know it better. FM Qureshi's caught CNN red-handed that's why she was so furious. Say anything against Israel and you are anti-Semitic. Even the Ex-US President Jimmy Carter once said on a US TV channel that you don't see on the TV what's going on in Palestine because they don't show it.
Reply Recommend 0
flipfudge
May 21, 2021 06:54pm
@Asif, Its more western propaganda than anything else. They want everyone else to fight for them. West is loosing economically to China and they are very upset about it, especially US and UK.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
May 21, 2021 06:57pm
This is the second time I agree with anything he said. First was when he criticized Saudis.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
May 21, 2021 06:57pm
@Asif, My friend there is no cure for ignorance. Why don't you google who owns the big media houses across the world
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
May 21, 2021 07:01pm
Freedom of Speech comes at a price. Just because anyone speaks his mind and states the facts, well documented, is valid and should be accepted. By labeling anything that is critical of Israel, its people or government as ''anit-semitic" is akin to monopolizing on the term ''never again"" as if only Jews need to be sympathized with and supported for what Hitler did to them. But if they commit the same crimes against another people, then any criticism of Israel or Jews is ''anti-semitic'?
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
May 21, 2021 07:02pm
He really exposed himself and his nation in this interview didn’t he.
Reply Recommend 0
