PAF hands over three JF-17 Thunder jets to Nigeria

Naveed SiddiquiPublished May 21, 2021 - Updated May 21, 2021 01:58pm
A JF-17 Thunder aircraft on display at Nigerian Air Force base Makudri. — Photo provided by author
The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra formally handed over three JF-17 Thunder aircraft to the Nigerian Air Force during a ceremony held at Nigerian Air Force base Makudri to mark the 57th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force on Friday, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) press release said.

Nigerian Defence Minister Major General (Rtd) Bashir Magashi was the guest of honour at the ceremony, representing the Nigerian president, whereas the PAF vice chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, was invited to attend the ceremony as the special guest of the Nigerian Air Force.

Addressing the ceremony, Magashi expressed his gratitude to Pakistan and the PAF for sustained bilateral cooperation and partnership for enhancing the Nigerian Air Force’s capabilities to meet Nigeria’s security challenges.

Referring to the new induction, he said, “We are happy and excited on the addition of JF-17 fighter aircraft from Pakistan.”

Air Marshal Ali said the event was not just a historical landmark for Pakistan’s JF-17 programme, but was also a reflection of the strong military cooperation and mutual trust between Nigeria and Pakistan.

He further stated that the JF-17 aircraft, with its unique fighting capabilities, would prove to be a potent platform in addressing the security requirements of Nigeria.

Air Marshal Ali also said the PAF and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex would continue to provide all-out support to the Nigerian Air Force in meeting all its requirements.

Leena
May 21, 2021 01:11pm
Fantastic
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
May 21, 2021 01:15pm
Legendary Pawpaw should be given a joy ride in it.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
May 21, 2021 01:17pm
for how much $$$?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
May 21, 2021 01:19pm
Nigeria 's initiative brings JF -17 in the limelight. Hope this jet fighter attracts other buyers especially from Islamic countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 21, 2021 01:23pm
Nigeria's main security challenge ...... email scams!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 21, 2021 01:25pm
@Ghani K, Nigeria 's initiative brings JF -17 in the limelight. Hope this jet fighter attracts other buyers especially from Islamic countries. 9 Countries have purchased it including 7 Muslim Countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 21, 2021 01:26pm
Soon J 17 will be the main fighter aircraft of most 3rd world countries as it is lethal, excellent performance, effective and economical.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 21, 2021 01:27pm
J 17 is tried and tested in real fight situation where it knocked out a Mig 21 and Su 30. Excellent selling point.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
May 21, 2021 01:28pm
Were these sold or given. how much did they cost these things should be made public.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 21, 2021 01:29pm
Bangladesh should get some too to counter Indian threat.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 21, 2021 01:35pm
@Brownman, Your Tejas not good enough for this??
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
May 21, 2021 01:38pm
After few joy ride it will go into museum !
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
May 21, 2021 01:38pm
Useless Chinese junk shared out with another pathetic banana republic, just like Pakistan. We are always begging for handouts.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 21, 2021 01:38pm
@Asim, Jealous trolls lusting after "$$$" in the shape of aid coming from over 40 countries as Modi unable to control epidemic, "Asim"!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
May 21, 2021 01:38pm
@Ghani K, sure , they're the only ones who will buy this junk .
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad Haider
May 21, 2021 01:41pm
@Asim, $184 million
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 21, 2021 01:49pm
Indian trolls must be avoiding Pakistani news sites today as to them a double blow with the lost mig 21 crash
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 21, 2021 01:50pm
Samosa still grounded in workshop.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
May 21, 2021 01:55pm
I would like to See Pakistan in the field of Drones, light helicopter, APC's ans some prestigious hand held guns.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
May 21, 2021 01:56pm
@Asim, $184 million
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
May 21, 2021 02:00pm
Congratulations PAF..
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
May 21, 2021 02:03pm
@Brownman, Modi will take ride on India top jet Mig21.. Just today IAF lost one more pilot though Abhinandan was lucky to fall in Pakistani Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 21, 2021 02:05pm
Excellent work Pakistan, especially the great engineers of PAF. Oh the haters burn.
Reply Recommend 0
AH
May 21, 2021 02:11pm
@Asim, I think I read somewhere that total was around 184 million dollars includes training.
Reply Recommend 0
AH
May 21, 2021 02:12pm
Excellent
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
May 21, 2021 02:17pm
@Ifti Malik, what's your problem ?. Relax and breathe normally.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad K
May 21, 2021 02:21pm
@Salman, bro have some decency its a lost life so we need to show respect even to your foe and don't make a mockery of everything. India do need to retire these Migs as losing life at war is one thing and losing for tech fault is really disappointing
Reply Recommend 0
Baghi
May 21, 2021 02:31pm
@Asad K, they are getting the taste for their own medicine, u cant have ur cake and eat it too. Indians just yap at whatever their pathetic media feeds them.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
May 21, 2021 02:41pm
Congratulations on export of air craft. On this auspicious occasion it is to be noted that exports of war arsenals from Pakistan as compared to India is many times high. We need foreign exchange to further improve our war arsenals.
Reply Recommend 0

