Amazon adds Pakistan to its sellers' list

Dawn.comPublished May 21, 2021 - Updated May 21, 2021 01:17pm
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood said on Friday that e-commerce giant Amazon had added Pakistan to its sellers' list.

In a tweet announcing the development, he said: "It is a big accomplishment for our e-commerce and will open up vast opportunities for a new breed of young men and women entrepreneurs. We congratulate everyone involved."

The list of countries eligible to sell on the platform can be viewed here. It has been updated to include Pakistan.

The commerce adviser also shared a message from Amazon International Seller Services Vice President Eric Broussard which stated that Pakistani entrepreneurs are now eligible to sell on the platform.

"We are eager to work with Pakistan's dynamic business community, including small and medium-sized sellers and help connect them with customers around the globe," he said.

Earlier in May, Dawood had said that the government had been engaged with Amazon since last year. “It is a great opportunity for our youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs. An important milestone of e-commerce policy achieved has been through teamwork by many people across the globe," he had said.

Official sources had told Dawn that the Amazon decision for registration of Pakistani companies was the outcome of serious efforts of the commerce ministry and Pakistani missions in Washington and Los Angeles. A pilot project was launched with the help of the Pakistani embassy in Washington.

The sources had said that the major difference after being added to the sellers’ list would be that Pakistani companies would be able to create IDs using their Pakistani details, including Pakistani banks. Moreover, small and medium enterprises, youth and women entrepreneurs would have opportunities to connect with the global market.

Pakistan’s addition to Amazon’s sellers’ list also creates opportunities for exporters to sell their products through the platform. The platform offers Amazon’s 3P model (third party relationship — retailers sell directly to buyers through the marketplace) which serves brand owners while the 1P model (marketplace acts as retailers while brand is wholesale supplier) is for mass producers, who want to produce for Amazon brand items.

Some Pakistani companies are already selling on Amazon from their overseas offices but the country’s inclusion in the sellers’ list will increase opportunities for SMEs. The move is said to help promote more businesses and online buyers get access to Pakistani brands which can now reach all major markets through Amazon.

Pakistani products available for sale on Amazon are mostly textile, sports, leather and surgical goods. Earlier, Pakistani companies had to register from offices outside the country or produce goods for other brands available on Amazon.

Comments (17)
Brownman
May 21, 2021 01:19pm
How will an American pay a Pakistani seller using his or her PayPal account?
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
May 21, 2021 01:22pm
Also other than clothes and shoes etc., courier companies cannot ship much else internationally due to security reasons. How will a Pakistani seller ship electronic items to US?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 21, 2021 01:41pm
@Brownman, Don't strain your brain. Amazon knows this business well.
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
May 21, 2021 01:43pm
@Brownman, .....Don't worry white men @ Amazon will figure out something.
Reply Recommend 0
Mominmulhid
May 21, 2021 01:44pm
So afghanistan was already on the list and we are rejoicing now. No wonder.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 21, 2021 02:04pm
Excellent. Now just watch the pain of haters and enjoy.
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
May 21, 2021 02:04pm
Sad news for delhi. .
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Hussain
May 21, 2021 02:06pm
@Brownman, they can use credit card or debit card as well
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
May 21, 2021 02:06pm
@Brownman, The answer is within your question itself!
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Aziz
May 21, 2021 02:08pm
Excellent news! I hope Pakistani business community will offer the best customer services and keep the honesty and integrity while doing the business at Amazon.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamaran
May 21, 2021 02:08pm
@Brownman, They will pay using Amazon pay.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
May 21, 2021 02:12pm
Now,this is a game change.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
May 21, 2021 02:24pm
Integrity and honesty must be the rule. Let's make sure we don't fiddle or sell poor quality items to international customers. Our reputation can be badly damaged.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
May 21, 2021 02:25pm
@Brownman, Simply by using credit cards. You don't need to have a PayPal account.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
May 21, 2021 02:28pm
@Brownman, Amazon is PayPal's competitor. eBay and PayPal are the same groups. So Amazon is not going to be using PayPal, that is for sure. It is likely to be credit cards and debit cards.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel
May 21, 2021 02:31pm
It is best if we as sellers avail this opportunity and take more benefit from Amazon rather than Amazon taking more benefits from us, Amazon is not Stupid to add another country in its list, its a small revenue stream for them, people will be paying $40 per month plus 15%-20% commission on every sale to Amazon.
Reply Recommend 0
King
May 21, 2021 02:37pm
We should reject this and make our own platform
Reply Recommend 0

