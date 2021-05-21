Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 21, 2021

Rice exporters assail remarks of prime minister’s aide

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 21, 2021 - Updated May 21, 2021 08:40am
Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan Chairperson Abdul Qayyum Paracha says PM aide’s statement is false and misleading because Pakistan exports more than $800 million of basmati rice every year. — AFP/File
Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan Chairperson Abdul Qayyum Paracha says PM aide’s statement is false and misleading because Pakistan exports more than $800 million of basmati rice every year. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has expressed concern over a “shocking and very irresponsible” statement by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Agriculture Jamshed Cheema wherein he said export markets mostly demand coarse varieties of rice, while Pakistani farmers are intoxicated with the basmati variety, which he suggested should only be produced for local consumption.

“This statement is patently false and misleading because we export more than $800 million of basmati rice every year,” REAP Chairman Abdul Qayyum Paracha said on Thursday.

“Mr Cheema seems to be supporting the Indian application with the European Union claiming exclusive ownership of the Geographical Indication for basmati rice that has been challenged by the Pakistan government as well as the basmati rice traders. Such a damaging stance by a senior official of the government negates all our efforts to safeguard our heritage for centuries in basmati rice besides billions invested in rice mills, export market brand equity etc.”

Mr Paracha said that basmati has been sown in Punjab since the 17th century and due to its unique aroma, it acts as Pakistan’s ambassador globally. He said besides earning precious foreign exchange, it provides livelihood to hundreds of thousands of people in the whole supply chain of the variety — from farmers, millers, exporters to work force to international brand owners dependent on its sowing.

He said the REAP had recently announced a reward of Rs10 million for any rice breeder, in the government or private sector, who comes up with a high productivity basmati rice seed.

“Instead of encouraging research and yield increase in basmati crop, which has a potential of more than $3 billion export annually, Mr Cheema is discouraging sowing of this heritage product.”

The REAP has appealed to the prime minister to demand an explanation from Special Assistant Cheema on this “policy statement” and take it back.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
May 21, 2021 08:31am
Stop crying over little things. IK's government has got Pakistan Basmati the recognition previous governments could not.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
May 21, 2021 09:03am
Waiting for uturn on this statement from Jamsheed Cheema, issuing statements merely for flattery is damaging every sector
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 21, 2021 09:09am
But I like Indian rice and curry.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Optimising Covid-19 TRIPS waiver
Updated 21 May 2021

Optimising Covid-19 TRIPS waiver

Pakistan, despite being the fifth largest internal market in the world, has not paid attention to biological production.
Love of nature
21 May 2021

Love of nature

Human development needs an integrated approach.

Editorial

Record remittances
Updated 21 May 2021

Record remittances

Workers’ remittances are the single largest source of foreign currency for Pakistan ahead of exports.
21 May 2021

Debating poll reform

THE PTI government is pushing ahead with its version of electoral reforms that focus on the introduction of...
21 May 2021

Political vendetta?

IN Pakistan, crossing certain ‘red lines’ carries an inherent risk. But it is truly alarming when such actions...
The threat within
Updated 20 May 2021

The threat within

Tareen’s actions are clearly meant to send a strong message to both the prime minister and the beleaguered Punjab chief minister.
20 May 2021

Guantánamo release?

GUANTÁNAMO Bay, the American gulag in Cuba, is one of the more egregious examples of how democracies can bend and...
20 May 2021

Mob attack

IN yet another display of vigilante justice that has, unfortunately, become a regular feature of national life, a...