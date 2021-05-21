Ukraine lauds Pakistan’s efforts for conflict prevention

KARACHI: The Ukrainian leadership on Thursday appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region, especially Afghanistan.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Ukraine, went to the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers where he held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shmyhal Denys and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Uruskyi Oleh.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghan peace process, and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The army chief said Pakistan attached great importance to furthering bilateral relations with Ukraine and believed that both nations would develop meaningful and long-term relationship through enhanced cooperation.

The Ukrainian leadership appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

Earlier, the COAS called on Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Taran Andrii, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lt Gen Serhii Korniichuk, Com­mander of the Army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lt Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi and Minister for Internal Affairs Avakov Arsen.

On arrival at the Ministry of Defence, the COAS was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.

Besides mutual and professional interests, matters relating to defence and security collaboration between the two countries and overall regional security situation were discussed during the meetings.

Both sides agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties, particularly in defence production, training, counterterrorism and intelligence domains.

The Ukrainian leaders appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts to bring peace and stability to the region and reiterated Ukraine’s desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all domains.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2021