Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 21, 2021

Ukraine lauds Pakistan’s efforts for conflict prevention

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 21, 2021 - Updated May 21, 2021 08:04am
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Ukrainian cabinet of ministers. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Ukrainian cabinet of ministers. — Photo courtesy ISPR

KARACHI: The Ukrainian leadership on Thursday appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region, especially Afghanistan.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Ukraine, went to the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers where he held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shmyhal Denys and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Uruskyi Oleh.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghan peace process, and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The army chief said Pakistan attached great importance to furthering bilateral relations with Ukraine and believed that both nations would develop meaningful and long-term relationship through enhanced cooperation.

The Ukrainian leadership appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

Earlier, the COAS called on Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Taran Andrii, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lt Gen Serhii Korniichuk, Com­mander of the Army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lt Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi and Minister for Internal Affairs Avakov Arsen.

On arrival at the Ministry of Defence, the COAS was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.

Besides mutual and professional interests, matters relating to defence and security collaboration between the two countries and overall regional security situation were discussed during the meetings.

Both sides agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties, particularly in defence production, training, counterterrorism and intelligence domains.

The Ukrainian leaders appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts to bring peace and stability to the region and reiterated Ukraine’s desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all domains.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Love of nature
21 May 2021

Love of nature

Human development needs an integrated approach.

Editorial

21 May 2021

Record remittances

REMITTANCES sent home by Pakistanis living and working abroad continue to surge, defying the economic slowdown...
21 May 2021

Debating poll reform

THE PTI government is pushing ahead with its version of electoral reforms that focus on the introduction of...
21 May 2021

Political vendetta?

IN Pakistan, crossing certain ‘red lines’ carries an inherent risk. But it is truly alarming when such actions...
The threat within
Updated 20 May 2021

The threat within

Tareen’s actions are clearly meant to send a strong message to both the prime minister and the beleaguered Punjab chief minister.
20 May 2021

Guantánamo release?

GUANTÁNAMO Bay, the American gulag in Cuba, is one of the more egregious examples of how democracies can bend and...
20 May 2021

Mob attack

IN yet another display of vigilante justice that has, unfortunately, become a regular feature of national life, a...