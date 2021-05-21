Dawn Logo

PPP’s Halepoto wins Sindh PA by-election

Mohammad Hussain KhanPublished May 21, 2021 - Updated May 21, 2021 08:31am
Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ Dada Mohammad Halepoto won the by-poll on PS-70 (Matli) in Badin district. — Photo courtesy Twitter
Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ Dada Mohammad Halepoto won the by-poll on PS-70 (Matli) in Badin district. — Photo courtesy Twitter

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ Dada Mohammad Halepoto won the by-poll on PS-70 (Matli) in Badin district on Thursday, defeating Gul Hassan of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had supported the JUI-F candidate.

According to unofficial results, Mr Halepoto got 46,420 votes while Mr Hassan secured 6,231 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of Bashir Halepoto of the PPP, who died on March 23. The late Halepoto had won the seat in the 2018 general election while in the 2013 polls he was elected from the Sindh Assembly’s constituency, PS-55.

After his death, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari nominated his nephew Dada Mohammad Halepoto to contest Thursday’s by-election.

Apart from Mr Halepoto and Mr Hassan, 10 other candidates took part in the contest. Candidates from the Grand Democratic Alliance, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, Masjlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen and some other parties were in the field.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2021

ZZQ
May 21, 2021 09:42am
All signs that Sindh will remain rotting in "Jeevay Bhutto's Democratic Revenge" for a long time to come... Sob... NAtionalist and Ethnic politics at their best. Do nothing and still win...
Reply Recommend 0

