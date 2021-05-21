Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 21, 2021

BBC issues clarification after Dar’s complaint

Atika RehmanPublished May 21, 2021 - Updated May 21, 2021 07:48am
In this file photo, former finance minister Ishaq Dar speaks during an interview on BBC's Hardtalk. — BBC screengrab/File
In this file photo, former finance minister Ishaq Dar speaks during an interview on BBC's Hardtalk. — BBC screengrab/File

LONDON: The BBC this week published a clarification about a claim made during a BBC HardTalk interview with former finance minister Ishaq Dar, in which the host said the 2018 general election in Pakistan was “credible”.

Mr Dar told Dawn he complained to the BBC after the interview was aired in December 2020, that after five months and two rounds of communications, the BBC published a clarification on its website.

The BBC statement said: “In exchanges about the Pakistani elections of July 2018 we referred to a report by EU election monitors. We said that while the monitors reported some grave concerns about abuses in specific places involving different parties “the final and ultimate conclusion was that they believed the result was credible”.

“We should have made clear that we were quoting comments made by the Chief Observer of the EU Monitors Michael Gahler at a press conference to launch a preliminary statement on the election in July 2018 and not the report itself. He said that “overall the election results are credible”.

Mr Gahler also expressed concerns about the election process in Pakistan: “Our overall assessment of the election process is that it is not as good as in 2013… Candidates with large political appeal and financial means, the so-called ‘electables’ were reported to often dominate the campaign. Uneven rules on campaign spending further undermined candidates’ equal opportunity.”

It added: “The final report by the EU Monitors, published in October 2018, described voting as “well-conducted and transparent in most of the 446 polling stations observed” but said “the count, transmission and tabulation of results lacked transparency, leaving room for allegations of electoral malpractices. It made a range of recommendations regarding future elections in Pakistan.”

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Dar said the interview was “one-sided, biased and not neutral”. “Nowhere in the 91-page EU report does it say the election was credible.”

In the interview, Mr Dar had been grilled by host Stephen Sackur on a range of subjects, including his family’s property and assets and his return to Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali Da Malanga
May 21, 2021 08:23am
Any interview with Dar is going to be one-sided simply because he cannot present facts to back up his whining.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Love of nature
21 May 2021

Love of nature

Human development needs an integrated approach.

Editorial

21 May 2021

Record remittances

REMITTANCES sent home by Pakistanis living and working abroad continue to surge, defying the economic slowdown...
21 May 2021

Debating poll reform

THE PTI government is pushing ahead with its version of electoral reforms that focus on the introduction of...
21 May 2021

Political vendetta?

IN Pakistan, crossing certain ‘red lines’ carries an inherent risk. But it is truly alarming when such actions...
The threat within
Updated 20 May 2021

The threat within

Tareen’s actions are clearly meant to send a strong message to both the prime minister and the beleaguered Punjab chief minister.
20 May 2021

Guantánamo release?

GUANTÁNAMO Bay, the American gulag in Cuba, is one of the more egregious examples of how democracies can bend and...
20 May 2021

Mob attack

IN yet another display of vigilante justice that has, unfortunately, become a regular feature of national life, a...