Today's Paper | May 20, 2021

In PTI govt's success, opposition sees its political death: PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished May 20, 2021 - Updated May 20, 2021 07:54pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the opposition feared the PTI-led government's success and saw its political death in it. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the opposition feared the PTI-led government's success and thus started claiming from day one that the government had failed because it could foresee its "political death".

Addressing the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of Balochistan's Naukundi-Mashkhel road in Islamabad, the premier said his government's opponents and the "mafias" did not worry about the government's failure but feared its success.

He added that the first time the PTI had formed government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it had been a coalition government and the province did not usually give a second attempt to political parties. Yet when the next election came the PTI returned with a two-thirds majority and its opponents were in a very "bad state". "All of you can see what their conditions are today," he said of the opposition.

"They have the same fear here in all of Pakistan since our government came at the federal level.

"They're all afraid now of us becoming successful hence they start making noise from the first day that the government has failed because it is their wish for failure [of the government] because they see their political death," said the premier.

Prime Minister Imran said he wanted to see "all these big mafias being brought under the ambit of the law" by the end of his government's five years and for rule of law to be established in the country.

He termed this struggle for the law as his "first objective", saying his second goal was to lift Pakistan's weak segments as never done before in the country. The premier said that a great nation was made on the basis of two things: rule of law and a "system of humanity" or a welfare state as established in the State of Madina.

F Khan
May 20, 2021 07:51pm
PTI government success? Hahaha.
Faraz
May 20, 2021 08:04pm
He's with the mafia Malik Riaz and biggest land grabbing in Pak that is the BTK.
