Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 20, 2021

BBC makes unconditional apology for using 'deception' to secure 1995 interview with Diana

AFPPublished May 20, 2021 - Updated May 20, 2021 07:03pm
In this file photo taken on November 14, 1992 Princess Diana leaves a bookshop in Paris. — AFP
In this file photo taken on November 14, 1992 Princess Diana leaves a bookshop in Paris. — AFP

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Thursday made a “full and unconditional apology” after an independent report found that journalist Martin Bashir used “deception” to secure an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

“The indirect and real target of Mr Bashir's deceptions was Princess Diana,” wrote retired senior judge John Dyson following a six-month investigation.

Dyson said he was “satisfied” that Bashir showed fake bank statements to Diana's brother Earl Spencer “so as to deceive Earl Spencer and induce him to arrange the meeting with Princess Diana.”

“Mr Bashir acted inappropriately and in serious breach” of the BBC guidelines, Dyson added.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie accepted that “the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect.

“The BBC should have made greater effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and been more transparent about what it knew,” he said.

“While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today.”

Dyson also took aim at a 1996 BBC investigation into the claims by future BBC chief Tony Hall and another senior BBC figure, Anne Sloman, that cleared Bashir of wrong-doing.

“The investigation conducted by Lord Hall and Mrs Sloman was flawed and woefully ineffective,” said Dyson.

Hall admitted that the probe “fell well short of what was required” and that he was “wrong to give Martin Bashir the benefit of the doubt”.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 20, 2021 07:37pm
I ask: will Martin Bashir be punished for deception? Let's see how this story develops in the near future!
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
May 20, 2021 07:50pm
Great lady love from Pakistan. You still live in hearts of millions of Pakistani Princess indeed you kind human being Diana. Thanks for helping with Cancer hospital in Pakistan your presence was able to create more awareness.
Reply Recommend 0
Chota
May 20, 2021 08:05pm
Apology is not enough.BBC must be banned.how they have ruined life of a simple women.this bashir should be jailed
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The wages of truth
Updated 20 May 2021

The wages of truth

If there is an indicator that matters to ordinary people it is real wages.
A reform agenda
Updated 20 May 2021

A reform agenda

Let us frankly admit that in Pakistan we have failed to resolve the conflict between the state and the republic.

Editorial

The threat within
Updated 20 May 2021

The threat within

Tareen’s actions are clearly meant to send a strong message to both the prime minister and the beleaguered Punjab chief minister.
20 May 2021

Guantánamo release?

GUANTÁNAMO Bay, the American gulag in Cuba, is one of the more egregious examples of how democracies can bend and...
20 May 2021

Mob attack

IN yet another display of vigilante justice that has, unfortunately, become a regular feature of national life, a...
19 May 2021

Investing in agriculture

THE PTI government has an ambitious plan to develop agriculture over the next three years. It intends to invest...
Ring Road scandal
Updated 19 May 2021

Ring Road scandal

The PTI government must now lay itself open for ruthless accountability.
19 May 2021

Tribal feuds

DESPITE the PPP’s tall claims of running Sindh efficiently, the grim spectre of tribal feuds continues to haunt ...