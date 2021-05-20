At least 13 passengers killed as bus overturns in Sindh's Rohri

At least 13 people were killed and over 30 were injured when a passenger bus met with an accident in Kalar Goth, Rohri, during the early hours of Thursday.

According to Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Rana Adeel, the passenger bus, which was travelling from Multan to Karachi, overturned due to speeding.

However, a Motorway Police spokesperson told Dawn.com that according to initial reports, the bus overturned after its tie-rod broke.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to hospitals in Rohri and Pano Aqil, officials said. Following the accident, an emergency was declared in three hospitals in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Adeel said eight of the deceased had been identified, all of whom were residents of Multan, and three of the identified bodies had been handed over to the heirs.

According to the deputy commissioner, the passengers in the bus were labourers who were returning to Karachi after Eidul Fitr holidays.

Some of the injured passengers held the bus driver responsible for the accident, saying that he made some of them sit on the vehicle’s roof.

Last month, 10 persons were killed and 30 others had suffered multiple injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a tractor on Mashori bypass at Dahot Chowk near Larkana

The bus driver apparently lost control of the vehicle after the tie-rod of the bus carrying a wedding party to Lalurounk broke. The vehicle had hit a tractor and overturned.

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali