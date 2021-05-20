TikToker dies as pistol goes off accidentally in Swat

SWAT: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old boy shot and killed himself accidentally while filming a video for his TikTok account here in Kabal tehsil on Wednesday.

Kabal police confirmed that the incident occurred during filming of a TikTok video.

“According to our initial report, TikTok star Hamidullah, a resident of Maaband Shah Dherai, was filming a video showing a suicide scene for sharing with his followers on his account when the pistol went off,” said DSP Kabal Hazrat Badshah.

The police soon reached the spot, collected initial information and shifted the body to Kabal hospital for postmortem.

Eyewitness and friends of the deceased said Hamidullah was a famous TikTok star in Kabal tehsil. “He planned to film a suicide video and arranged a pistol. Unaware of bullets in the pistol, he went to a nearby mountain with his friends where they started filming the video,” said one of the eyewitnesses, adding when he put the pistol on his temple it went off accidentally.

His friends said Hamid had also prepared tragic background music for the video.

