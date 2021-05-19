Erdogan appreciates Pakistan's efforts for Palestinian cause in meeting with Qureshi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Turkey "appreciates Pakistan's stance and efforts for the rights of oppressed Palestinians" in a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Qureshi, who is on a diplomatic mission to Turkey to bring the international community's attention to the worsening situation in Palestine, in turn appreciated Erdogan's "clear and unambiguous stance" on the issues of Palestine and occupied Kashmir, a Foreign Office statement said.

He also thanked the Turkish president for the country's "consistent and forceful support" for Pakistan at all international fora regarding the Kashmir issue.

During the meeting, Qureshi and Erdogan discussed bilateral relations as well as the situation in Palestine, according to the statement.

Qureshi conveyed President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan's good wishes to Erdogan, saying that "similarities in the thought and vision" of the Turkish and Pakistani leadership were the reason behind the stability in bilateral relations.

The Turkish president expressed happiness at Qureshi's visit, the FO statement said, adding that Erdogan reiterated that Turkey would host the 7th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Co­operation Council (HLSCC).

A day earlier, Qureshi met his Turkish counterpart to discuss ways to mobilise the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.

During the meeting, "it was reaffirmed that the international community had a collective responsibility in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution," the FO said.

Qureshi apprised the Turkish foreign minister of the sentiment prevailing in Pakistan in support of the Palestinian people including the resolution unanimously adopted by the National Assembly.

While taking stock of the bilateral relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th session of the HLSCC.

Following the meeting, Qureshi tweeted: "Nothing can shake our resolve as we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Palestine in their legitimate right to self-determination & establishment of independent state with pre-1967 borders & Al Quds Al Shareef as capital."