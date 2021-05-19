Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 19, 2021

Erdogan appreciates Pakistan's efforts for Palestinian cause in meeting with Qureshi

Naveed SiddiquiPublished May 19, 2021 - Updated May 19, 2021 02:58pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday. — Photo provided by author
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday. — Photo provided by author

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Turkey "appreciates Pakistan's stance and efforts for the rights of oppressed Palestinians" in a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Qureshi, who is on a diplomatic mission to Turkey to bring the international community's attention to the worsening situation in Palestine, in turn appreciated Erdogan's "clear and unambiguous stance" on the issues of Palestine and occupied Kashmir, a Foreign Office statement said.

He also thanked the Turkish president for the country's "consistent and forceful support" for Pakistan at all international fora regarding the Kashmir issue.

During the meeting, Qureshi and Erdogan discussed bilateral relations as well as the situation in Palestine, according to the statement.

Qureshi conveyed President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan's good wishes to Erdogan, saying that "similarities in the thought and vision" of the Turkish and Pakistani leadership were the reason behind the stability in bilateral relations.

The Turkish president expressed happiness at Qureshi's visit, the FO statement said, adding that Erdogan reiterated that Turkey would host the 7th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Co­operation Council (HLSCC).

A day earlier, Qureshi met his Turkish counterpart to discuss ways to mobilise the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.

During the meeting, "it was reaffirmed that the international community had a collective responsibility in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution," the FO said.

Qureshi apprised the Turkish foreign minister of the sentiment prevailing in Pakistan in support of the Palestinian people including the resolution unanimously adopted by the National Assembly.

While taking stock of the bilateral relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th session of the HLSCC.

Following the meeting, Qureshi tweeted: "Nothing can shake our resolve as we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Palestine in their legitimate right to self-determination & establishment of independent state with pre-1967 borders & Al Quds Al Shareef as capital."

Pak Turk Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Pakoras will not save us
Updated 19 May 2021

Pakoras will not save us

No city can manage huge amounts of rainfall without a subterranean drainage system of some sort.
Arabic Pakistan?
18 May 2021

Arabic Pakistan?

Every Muslim here is immersed in religious expressions.

Editorial

19 May 2021

Investing in agriculture

THE PTI government has an ambitious plan to develop agriculture over the next three years. It intends to invest...
Ring Road scandal
Updated 19 May 2021

Ring Road scandal

The PTI government must now lay itself open for ruthless accountability.
19 May 2021

Tribal feuds

DESPITE the PPP’s tall claims of running Sindh efficiently, the grim spectre of tribal feuds continues to haunt ...
Hard balancing act
Updated 18 May 2021

Hard balancing act

Pakistan has enjoyed close relations with Washington and Beijing; now is the wrong time to start prioritising one over the other.
18 May 2021

Covid awareness

THE effects of large gatherings over Eid as well as multiple home visits will be apparent in the days to come and...
18 May 2021

Karachi’s drains

THE initial realisation that Cyclone Tauktae was headed for the Sindh coast prompted the powers that be in the...