Govt unveils prototype of electronic voting machine at Parliament House

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan presented the prototype of an electronic voting machine (EVM) at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Awan said that there are five proposed EVM models; three have been imported and two others are being manufactured in Pakistan. He stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will finalise the model of the machine.

Awan said that identification would be on the basis of the national ID card and it would be verified by data provided by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The head of the R&D lab where the EVM prototype on display was developed, Ahsan Malik, said that there were two parts to the voting process through EVMs. "The first is the verification process where any voter with an ID card is verified through a thumb or a fingerprint as a valid voter," he said.

After that, they will go to the machine and press the button for their favoured candidate which would save the vote on the backend, he said. A ballot paper will also be printed with the favoured candidate's symbol and it will drop into the ballot box, he said.

"No paper is going in to the hand of the voter. They just have to press the button on their favoured candidate and the whole process takes a maximum of 30 seconds," he said.

