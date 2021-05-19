Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 19, 2021

Wyeth Pakistan announces share buyback

Dilawar HussainPublished May 19, 2021 - Updated May 19, 2021 09:22am
At the trading on Tuesday, the Wyeth share jumped by Rs89.59 to close at Rs1,284.18. — AFP/File
At the trading on Tuesday, the Wyeth share jumped by Rs89.59 to close at Rs1,284.18. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Wyeth Pakistan Ltd, a listed company on the pharmaceutical sector, informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday that the parent company, Wyeth LLC, USA resolved to consider purchase of shares from all minority security holders in order to increase its ownership and de-list the company.

Wyeth LLC, USA currently holds 40.55 per cent shareholding in Wyeth Pakistan.

The company observed that the shares held by Wyeth Holdings LLC, previously Wyeth Holdings Corporation, USA being an affiliate of Wyeth LLC would continue to hold securities and shares in the de-listed entity. The company made the disclosure of the price sensitive information under rule 5.13 of Voluntary Delisting Rules of the PSX.

Wyeth Pakistan did not, however disclose at what price per share did the majority stockholder intended to buy out the minority investors’ stake.

At the trading on Tuesday, the Wyeth share jumped by Rs89.59 to close at Rs1,284.18. The share hit its upper circuit as excited investors dashed to mop up the minor floating stock.

Wyeth Pakistan is among the seven highest-priced scrips listed on the PSX: the other six being Unilever Pakistan Foods trading at Rs15,880, Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd Rs9,640, Nestle Pakistan Rs5,600, Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd Rs2,800 and Mari Petroleum tagged at Rs1,579.

The investors’ enthusiasm for the Wyeth Pakistan stock following announcement of its buyback was fuelled by the belief that the repurchase price would be set at a handsome premium over the market value. Although there have been a number of majority stakeholders acquiring stock held by minority shareholdings with subsequent delistings in the past, a parallel could be drawn with the April 2013 buyback of minority shareholding in Unilever Pakistan by the parent Unilever Overseas Holding Ltd.

The fast-moving consumer giant was trading at the time at Rs11,000, labelled as the most expensive share on the PSX. The Unilever Overseas Holding Ltd had offered to mop up the minority equity at a price of Rs9,700 a share. It has to be conceded that like many other buyback transactions, the exchange brokered a good deal for the small shareholders.

After several rounds of persuasions and discussions, Unilever agreed to pay Rs15,000 for each share — 55pc higher than the offered price. The company was delisted after it paid Rs50bn to the minority shareholders for their stake in the company, making it the biggest share repurchase transaction in the corporate history of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Noman Haider
May 19, 2021 09:40am
Another exit from Pakistan in the making!! So Pfizer planning to move out from Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
May 19, 2021 09:57am
It is going to be a bonanza time for the stockholders. Rs 89.59 is the beginning and could be a couple of hundred rupees unless it has already gone up since the break of news amongst the investors. Back in 90's the world's biggest Pharmaceutical Company's attempt to buy back 2% of the shares pushed the price from a couple of hundreds to nearly Rs 8000 plus per share through manipulation delaying the project couple of years. Good luck to Wyeth.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Pakoras will not save us
Updated 19 May 2021

Pakoras will not save us

No city can manage huge amounts of rainfall without a subterranean drainage system of some sort.
Arabic Pakistan?
18 May 2021

Arabic Pakistan?

Every Muslim here is immersed in religious expressions.

Editorial

19 May 2021

Investing in agriculture

THE PTI government has an ambitious plan to develop agriculture over the next three years. It intends to invest...
Ring Road scandal
Updated 19 May 2021

Ring Road scandal

The PTI government must now lay itself open for ruthless accountability.
19 May 2021

Tribal feuds

DESPITE the PPP’s tall claims of running Sindh efficiently, the grim spectre of tribal feuds continues to haunt ...
Hard balancing act
Updated 18 May 2021

Hard balancing act

Pakistan has enjoyed close relations with Washington and Beijing; now is the wrong time to start prioritising one over the other.
18 May 2021

Covid awareness

THE effects of large gatherings over Eid as well as multiple home visits will be apparent in the days to come and...
18 May 2021

Karachi’s drains

THE initial realisation that Cyclone Tauktae was headed for the Sindh coast prompted the powers that be in the...