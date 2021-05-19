Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 19, 2021

Tareen, loyalists form group in NA, Punjab assembly

Ahmad Fraz KhanPublished May 19, 2021 - Updated May 19, 2021 07:17am
This file photo shows Jehangir Khan Tareen. — DawnNewsTV/File
This file photo shows Jehangir Khan Tareen. — DawnNewsTV/File

LAHORE: Jehangir Khan Tareen, once a close friend to Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday formalised the split in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, when he announced parliamentary leaders of “his group” — both in the National and the Punjab assemblies.

Raja Riaz, a member of the National Assembly from Faisalabad, and the most vocal supporter of Mr Tareen, was named the group’s parliamentary leader in the National Assembly, while Saeed Akbar Niwani in the Punjab assembly.

The announcement came at a dinner hosted by Mr Tareen at his residence where, according to Raja Riaz, four more MNAs and as many MPAs had joined the group. This, Raja Riaz claimed, had brought the total strength of the group close to 40.

These parliamentarians are expected to accompany Mr Tareen to the court where he would be appearing for renewal of his bail.

The announcement triggered a taunting match between the PML-N and the PTI supporters on social media. The PML-N people reminded the PTI that while trying to take ‘sheen’ (Shehbaz Sharif) out of `noon’ (PML-N), the PTI has lost its`tay’ (read Tareen).

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan, however, tweeted to remind everyone: “Imran Khan is the PTI and PTI is Imran Khan.”

Political leaders, however, saw it coming. “It was a possibility, rather probability,” said Shahid Mahmood, a local politician, while talking to Dawn.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Trending political talk
18 May 2021

Trending political talk

Come December and the Lahore jalsa and the shirt lengths went up a bit. The fad was changing.
Policy rate primer
17 May 2021

Policy rate primer

Economic activity generated by a lower policy rate may be illusory.

Editorial

Hard balancing act
Updated 18 May 2021

Hard balancing act

Pakistan has enjoyed close relations with Washington and Beijing; now is the wrong time to start prioritising one over the other.
18 May 2021

Covid awareness

THE effects of large gatherings over Eid as well as multiple home visits will be apparent in the days to come and...
18 May 2021

Karachi’s drains

THE initial realisation that Cyclone Tauktae was headed for the Sindh coast prompted the powers that be in the...
Palestine bloodbath
Updated 17 May 2021

Palestine bloodbath

One wonders whether the right of self-defence allows a country to butcher toddlers and the disabled, as Tel Aviv has done in Gaza.
17 May 2021

Registering madressahs

DURING the past two decades, several attempts by successive governments to standardise and regularise madressahs ...
17 May 2021

LSM growth

THE robust growth in large-scale industrial output since July last year has generated a kind of economic optimism...