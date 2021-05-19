Dawn Logo

Moeed Yusuf made National Security Adviser

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 19, 2021 - Updated May 19, 2021 07:52am
Dr Moeed Yusuf has been appointed the National Security Adviser. — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Moeed Yusuf as the National Security Adviser, an official said on Tuesday.

According to a May 17 notification issued by the cabinet division, Dr Yusuf would, in the capacity of NSA, enjoy the status of a federal minister.

He is the eighth person and the third civilian to hold this position since March 1969, when Maj Gen Ghulam Omar was appointed as the first NSA.

Dr Yusuf was previously serving as special assistant to the prime minister on national security and strategic policy planning. He held the SAPM’s position from Dec 24, 2019 till his elevation. His status was then equivalent to that of a minister of state.

Dr Yusuf for a brief period remained chairman of the Strategic Policy Planning Cell — a position that he held from Sept 26, 2019 to Dec 23, 2019. The cell was based in Prime Minister Office and had been tasked with providing input on issues that fell under the National Security Committee’s mandate.

Dr Yusuf has in the past remained associated with the United States Institute for Peace, where he held the position of associate vice president of the Asia Centre.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2021

Fastrack
May 19, 2021 08:36am
Congratulations sir. An excellent choice. Complete contrast to the Mischief India NSA.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum
May 19, 2021 08:42am
Let’s hope all government institutions remain on the same page.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
May 19, 2021 08:44am
His profile is typical of a CIA plant.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
May 19, 2021 08:47am
He is a foreign citizen and so his interests will be. He can easily buy properties abroad, detrimental to the hardworking overseas citizens who are bringing money in.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
May 19, 2021 08:51am
Victory for the interview with the Indian reporter. He tasting the fruits of success. Well deserved.
Reply Recommend 0

