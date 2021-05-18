Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 18, 2021

Man remanded for allegedly raping minor Christian girl in Karachi

Naeem SahoutaraPublished May 18, 2021 - Updated May 18, 2021 07:53pm
A court in Karachi on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody a Muslim suspect detained for allegedly raping a minor Christian girl. — Reuters/File
A court in Karachi on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody a Muslim suspect detained for allegedly raping a minor Christian girl. — Reuters/File

A court in Karachi on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody a man detained for allegedly raping a minor Christian girl.

Police had arrested and booked the Muslim suspect for allegedly sexually assaulting his 10-year-old neighbour in the city's Essa Nagri area on May 4.

On Tuesday, the investigating officer (IO) produced the suspect before the judicial magistrate (East) upon expiry of his physical remand in police custody and requested an extension in the same for interrogation.

The IO informed the magistrate that the suspect was a neighbour of the victim, adding that the victim used to visit his house for taking tuition classes from his sister.

On the day of the incident, the suspect allegedly subjected the minor girl to sexual assault when she came to his house to study, he said.

The IO said an extension in the suspect's custody was required for interrogation and completion of investigation and other legal formalities.

However, the judge remanded the suspect in judicial custody, directing the IO to produce him on the next date along with an investigation report.

After the incident, the victim's relatives and neighbours had surrounded the suspect's house but he had apparently managed to flee to avoid the wrath of the charged mob.

This had infuriated the protesters, who had turned violent and blocked the main road for vehicular movement. Some four policemen were reportedly injured during the protest.

Later, the suspect was arrested and booked in a case registered at the PIB Police Station.

'8 children abused daily'

As many as 2,960 major crimes against children were reported in the four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in 2020.

According to data released by the NGO Sahil, eight children were abused every day in Pakistan in one form or the other, while 51 per cent of the victims were girls and 49pc boys.

Out of the reported cases, 985 were of sodomy, 787 rape, 89 pornography and child sexual abuse and 80 were of murder after sexual abuse. Cases of abduction, missing children and child marriages were 834, 345 and 119, respectively.

Violence against children
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Saif Zulfiqar
May 18, 2021 07:59pm
Rape of minor should be life in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
May 18, 2021 07:59pm
Where are the human rights people when minorities are raped frequently?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Trending political talk
18 May 2021

Trending political talk

Come December and the Lahore jalsa and the shirt lengths went up a bit. The fad was changing.
Policy rate primer
17 May 2021

Policy rate primer

Economic activity generated by a lower policy rate may be illusory.

Editorial

Hard balancing act
Updated 18 May 2021

Hard balancing act

Pakistan has enjoyed close relations with Washington and Beijing; now is the wrong time to start prioritising one over the other.
18 May 2021

Covid awareness

THE effects of large gatherings over Eid as well as multiple home visits will be apparent in the days to come and...
18 May 2021

Karachi’s drains

THE initial realisation that Cyclone Tauktae was headed for the Sindh coast prompted the powers that be in the...
Palestine bloodbath
Updated 17 May 2021

Palestine bloodbath

One wonders whether the right of self-defence allows a country to butcher toddlers and the disabled, as Tel Aviv has done in Gaza.
17 May 2021

Registering madressahs

DURING the past two decades, several attempts by successive governments to standardise and regularise madressahs ...
17 May 2021

LSM growth

THE robust growth in large-scale industrial output since July last year has generated a kind of economic optimism...