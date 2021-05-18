Dawn Logo

Pakistan to send aid to Palestine to help with Covid-19, medical emergency situation: Fawad Chaudhry

Dawn.comPublished May 18, 2021 - Updated May 18, 2021 05:12pm
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad after a meeting of the federal cabinet. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad after a meeting of the federal cabinet. — DawnNewsTV

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry disclosed on Tuesday that Pakistan would send aid to Palestine to help the country deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and the medical emergency situation created by Israeli air strikes that have been ongoing for more than a week.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after a meeting of the federal cabinet, he said Pakistan was the first Islamic country that adopted a "very clear and strong stance on Palestine" which it was standing by even today. The foundation of Pakistan's policy on Palestine was laid down by the Quaid-i-Azam and Prime Minister Imran Khan was its "trustee", he added.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan's leadership and efforts for Palestine were being "accepted by the entire Muslim ummah", including Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and the country's ambassador to Pakistan who had thanked Pakistan for its support.

"[Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan said what was in his heart for Palestine was on Imran Khan's tongue. There is a very big role of Prime Minister Imran Khan."

Read: Qureshi calls on Muslim nations to unite over Israeli action against Palestinians

A day earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for Turkey on a diplomatic mission to bring the international community's attention to the worsening situation in Palestine.

After Turkey, Qureshi will leave for New York with the foreign ministers of Palestine, Turkey and Sudan where he will hold "important meetings" with dignitaries and "raise a voice [for] oppressed Palestinians in the United Nations General Assembly".

Report on electoral reforms

Chaudhry said that the government would present a report on electoral reforms in parliament on Monday. "Our stance is that ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan) reforms are very necessary and we want to bring EVMs (electronic voting machines)."

To this end, the National Assembly speaker and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs would invite parliamentary reporters and leaders for a meeting this week so a detailed discussion could be started from Monday, he added.

During the meeting, the reporters and parliamentary leaders would analyse the EVMs themselves and see how they could prove to be effective in combatting rigging in elections, the information minister said.

Criticising the opposition for its inconsistent "narratives" on electoral reforms, Chaudhry said the PPP and PML-N had first claimed the Result Transmission System (RTS) malfunctioned in the 2018 general elections.

"We asked which constituency [it malfunctioned in], they didn't say anything. Then they claimed that Forms-46 were missing. We asked in which constituency, they didn't say anything. Then they claimed that there were videos showing [people affixing] fake stamps. We asked in which constituency, they didn't say anything.

"The opposition's narrative on election reforms is not only non-serious but proves that they do not believe in transparent and fair elections," Chaudhry said.

He also said the PPP and PML-N had not clarified their stance on giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote. "Our position is very clear, we want to give [them the right]. Overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of our economy and we want to give them every facility that is their right," he emphasised.

The information minister said the government was also going to bring legislation that would make it mandatory for an elected parliamentarian to take oath within six months, failing which their seat would be considered to be vacant.

Comments (19)
asad
May 18, 2021 05:15pm
Such kind of lip services are adding insult to injury on the emotions of Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
May 18, 2021 05:26pm
By showing compassion to those in need Pakistan is taking the lead - This is how you take on the world and make your presence felt.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 18, 2021 05:26pm
Never allow your left hand to know what you are donating with your right hand.
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
May 18, 2021 05:29pm
PTI has very versatile spokes persons, each person is an expert in science, agriculture, wars, foreign affairs, religion.....
Reply Recommend 0
Asraf
May 18, 2021 05:32pm
Only lip setvice
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
May 18, 2021 05:43pm
Pakistan stands with Palestine
Reply Recommend 0
MHS
May 18, 2021 05:46pm
Not COVID medication Send Commandos
Reply Recommend 0
Mashuq hussain
May 18, 2021 05:46pm
it's pathetic, Pakistan is begging other countries for help to counter Covid especially in acquiring the vaccine while meantime they are determined to help Palestine with begged items. it's totally disgusting and insulting.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
May 18, 2021 05:57pm
Please attend to your population. They need government attention for alleviating their pain and misery.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
May 18, 2021 06:02pm
We cannot give rights to Afghan citizens living here after the Soviet war but want to help Palestinian first. Afghans are not allowed to open bank accounts in Pakistan, they have no access to medical and education facilities and they are still living in squalid. Charity begins at home. Please give some rights to the war refugees living in Pakistan and then start helping others.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
May 18, 2021 06:17pm
It's a time for action against Israel... Medical aids and other facilities are not as effective as fighting with Israel.... Palestine need fighters....where are Shaheen 3, Gauri Missiles?
Reply Recommend 0
Andher Nagri
May 18, 2021 06:19pm
Can the information Minister explain how he will send this aid to Palestine, will it be by air or by sea, especially in the middle of all this bombardment not to mention that Palestine is blockaded by the Jews.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
May 18, 2021 06:21pm
Real democracy forces elected leaders to cater to the need of electorate. When leaders are unaffected by polling, they don’t live and care for them.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
May 18, 2021 06:23pm
@Haroon Malik, Afghan refugees are running businesses and holding properties.
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail
May 18, 2021 06:25pm
There is no way to reach Gaza except through Israel, Pakistan doesn't recognize Israel. How would you possibly get your aid there. Relying on Turkey? build your own character and personality, Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Karim
May 18, 2021 06:33pm
Less than 5 lakhs have got vaccinated in Pakistan that too with 50% efficacy chinese vaccine n and we are sending even that covid aid to china? When will government think about citizens of pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
May 18, 2021 06:46pm
@Ahmed khan lehri , You have truly spoken the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Mazhar Zubairi
May 18, 2021 06:58pm
Fawad is a hollow drum. After the fact aid is worthless. If PTI so sincere why they not starting the real action on ground. It is shame and demining to say they will aid in fighting Covid which they unable to do for their own people. First u need to create a corridor and pressure Jordan, Egypt to get involved. Pakistan sitting on the best trained defenders and equipment. PTI and ruling class need to help in defending rather then making statements to please enemy and bosses.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
May 18, 2021 06:59pm
@asad, The kings of lip service were and are sharif & Zardari, the proof is in the pudding they have not exactly made Pakistan into a respectable superpower after 35 years of joint rule.
Reply Recommend 0

