Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 18, 2021

Qureshi, Turkish FM discuss ways to mobilise global community to stop Israeli aggression

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiPublished May 18, 2021 - Updated May 18, 2021 08:42pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan was establishing contacts with different countries to stop Israeli attacks on Gaza. — APP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan was establishing contacts with different countries to stop Israeli attacks on Gaza. — APP/File

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan was establishing contacts with different countries in a bid to pressure Israel to stop attacks on Gaza which have been continuing since May 10.

The foreign minister is currently on a diplomatic mission to Turkey to bring the international community's attention to the worsening situation in Palestine.

After meeting his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Qureshi said: "Nothing can shake our resolve as we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Palestine in their legitimate right to self-determination & establishment of independent state with pre-1967 borders & Al Quds Al Shareef as capital."

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed ways to mobilise the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, a Foreign Office statement said.

"It was reaffirmed that the international community had a collective responsibility in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution," it added.

Qureshi apprised the Turkish foreign minister of the sentiment prevailing in Pakistan in support of the Palestinian people including the resolution unanimously adopted by the National Assembly.

While taking stock of the bilateral relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) that will be held in Turkey this year.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi had addressed a meeting of the OIC Executive Committee convened by his Saudi counterpart on Sunday to discuss the situation in Palestine.

As part of Pakistan’s diplomatic endeavours, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Qureshi have reached out to a number of countries including Palestine, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia and others, according to the FO.

In a statement issued earlier today, Qureshi said it would be "lamentable if the international community remained silent on the Palestinian situation". He also called upon the Muslim community in European countries to play its role in helping stop "Israel's persecution of [Palestinians] in Gaza", according to a report by Radio Pakistan.

"The bombardment in Palestine has resulted in power outage and affected the supplies of essential commodities," the foreign minister noted.

He said Israel was "complicating" the matter further and its bombardment of the enclave was preventing the Palestinians from accessing healthcare.

Pakistan and Turkey's strategy is "clear", the foreign minister said, adding that the two countries wanted to convince the global community that Israeli air strikes should be "stopped immediately".

Read: No respite for Palestinians from Israel strikes, as diplomatic efforts intensify

Qureshi said "hurdles were being created" so the Palestinian foreign minister would not be able to attend the UN General Assembly's session on the situation in Palestine. "We will wait for the Palestinian foreign minister and want him to accompany us to the session," the report quoted him as saying.

The Indonesian foreign minister had also assured he would participate in the UNGA meeting, he shared.

A day earlier, Qureshi left for his visit to Turkey on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran, a Foreign Office statement said.

At the end of his visit, Qureshi will leave for New York with the foreign ministers of Palestine, Turkey and Sudan.

During his New York visit, the foreign minister will hold "important meetings" with different dignitaries and will "raise a voice [for] oppressed Palestinians in the UNGA", the statement said.

He will also talk to local and international media representatives and convey Pakistan's stance on the Palestinian situation to them, the statement added.

Also on Monday, Qureshi used the National Assembly platform to give a call for countrywide peaceful protests on May 21 (Friday) against the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine.

The foreign minister said Pakistan and Turkey had decided to move the United Nations against the Zionist atrocities on the Palestinian people.

He said a demand would be made to convene an emergency session of the UN General Assembly where he and his Turkish counterpart would raise their voices for Palestine.

He said Pakistan had a clear position that Israel, which was hell-bent upon oppressing people in Gaza, should not be compared with the Palestinians who were facing barbarism.

A resolution moved by the foreign minister strongly denounced the systematic and brutal disenfranchisement, exclusion and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (64)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 18, 2021 02:35pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
May 18, 2021 02:38pm
Turkey exports $500 million dollars worth of goods to Israel, with double-digit yearly growth. Qureshi is fooling nobody.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 18, 2021 02:42pm
Great work FMQ, a truly dynamic leader. Meanwhile Israeli PM omitted chaploos Indian PM from list of country he thanks for support.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
May 18, 2021 02:42pm
Palestinians already have global attention without Qureshi. IK government needs to do more then just visits between Islamabad and New York.
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
May 18, 2021 02:43pm
Weldone f.m, atleast there is a laudable thing in our camps. .
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
May 18, 2021 02:43pm
Draw global attention??? It's on every news channel. What a load of rubbish. Shows how weak Muslims are.
Reply Recommend 0
asad
May 18, 2021 02:44pm
What a comparison, actions by Israel compared to talks and engaging in further Talks by Muslim Countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 18, 2021 02:44pm
Bhakt boot-licking fails to impress Israeli PM as he omits Indian PM's name from 25 countries he thanked for support.
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
May 18, 2021 02:44pm
Modi and his Rss followers wouldnot pay even a single word against israel since they are doing the same in kashmir. .
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
May 18, 2021 02:46pm
What is output of his visits? SMQ is a waste of resources and money of poor Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
S r
May 18, 2021 02:47pm
Free holiday all expenses paid, around the world. Nice job if one can get it.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
May 18, 2021 02:56pm
Pakistan needs to lead the delegation and Palestine cause from the front
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
May 18, 2021 02:57pm
Pakistan needs to lead the delegation and Palestine cause from the front
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
May 18, 2021 02:57pm
No drawing attention to Chinese genocide on Uighurs?
Reply Recommend 0
Wolf
May 18, 2021 02:58pm
@Fastrack, that may be unwanted thing for India, but total waste of time for Pakistanis to talk about that. We need to talk about our achievements not waste time on Indians failures and setbacks. We have to change our mindset from wingers to country with agenda for self progression.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
May 18, 2021 02:59pm
Pakistan has to lead from the front I.e the FM delegation and Palestine cause ....
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir
May 18, 2021 03:01pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, OR in case of Israel "United we fall together, Alone we stand upright "
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
May 18, 2021 03:13pm
Dear FM, Issue of Palestine is Already on Global Attention. Don't waste the Taxes of Troubled People's. Just Resign from your post and take rest on home at this age.
Reply Recommend 0
Koi nai
May 18, 2021 03:24pm
Nothing to going to happen you know that …
Reply Recommend 0
Desi
May 18, 2021 03:27pm
A total waste of time. Qureshi can do nothing for the Palestinians, he is just trying to show that Pakistan is relevant in this. Nobody cares e we hat he is saying or how he is meeting. Israel will continue to kill Palestinians and Hamas will continue to fire rockets at Israel. Only US can stop this madness. Qureshi should stay home and stop wasting the tax payers money by taking these unnecessary trips. WhAt is he doing about Kashmir? That should be his priority number one
Reply Recommend 0
Karim
May 18, 2021 03:29pm
@Fastrack, Thats because India supports 2 state solution. This is not high than mountain deeper than sea chaplusi relations. India and israel relations are strictly business.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiwi
May 18, 2021 03:30pm
If USA stops supporting Israel, then Israel will not be able to commit these atrocities. Both Israel and USA are evil here.
Reply Recommend 0
Karim
May 18, 2021 03:30pm
@Fastrack, one can only laugh at your dreams. Reality is very different. Israel india relations are very strong.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoib
May 18, 2021 03:32pm
The country that has been most aggressive against Israel in this issue is Pakistan, Is it really required? Never saw a country's foreign minister of a sitting government ask people to come out and protest.
Reply Recommend 0
We simpletons.
May 18, 2021 03:35pm
@Brownman, Qureshi is indeed fooling you and me, we pay taxes, and he travels on our hard earned money. Is there anyone to ask what he has achieved with the money spent?. no one. Does anyone listen to what politicians have to say?. He will give a speech at the U.N. , hold press conference, and that is it. Come back and the blah blah blah will repeat. How best to have a good time with our hard earned money. That is his job description.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
May 18, 2021 03:38pm
i wish PM and FM can show better actions when dealing with local issues. How many people are missing in Pakistan and how many people have died in terror attacks in Baluchistan and KPK. If you add up it will be a lot more than in the Palestine. Very poor and cheap way to get some attention and that too in the local media. What have we done to stop violence in Afghanistan which is our neighbour and we are directly affected by the conflict there.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
May 18, 2021 03:39pm
Like anyone cares what the FM of Pakistan has to say not even Pakistanis....enjoy your trip paid for by tax payers and IMF
Reply Recommend 0
Kash
May 18, 2021 03:39pm
We can destroy Israel in less than 12 minutes, general raheel sharif said in 2016. So why doesn't he do it then. Don't be scared just go for the attack.
Reply Recommend 0
SUMA
May 18, 2021 03:40pm
Pakistan FM is playing Gate crasher....I am sure
Reply Recommend 0
Khangul
May 18, 2021 03:41pm
It will be foolish to pin hopes on UN to stop this massacre. The US will not allow any internarional body to even condemn these atrocities. Israel is a spoiled brat of the west and only use of force can stop this savage from killing innocent palestinians.
Reply Recommend 0
Adil
May 18, 2021 03:42pm
What a joke. Turkey has very strong ties with Israel. Fool someone else FM Qureshi
Reply Recommend 0
Naseem
May 18, 2021 03:45pm
Stop talking. Instead take effective actions including: 1) strategy on economic sanctions 2) maintaing skeleton ambassadorial links (for Muslim countries) 3) skilled diplomatic professional engagement globally 4) sharp media campaign at global level 5) hold Palestinian leadership to account on the aid they have received over the years and question why Palestinians continue to live in poverty. 6) we need to stop emotional protests and internal strife, innocent deaths within our own countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 18, 2021 03:48pm
@Wolf, "Our"? See we can tell an Indian from miles away. Try again?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
May 18, 2021 03:50pm
Translated this headline should read "Pakistani FO trying to see if humans actually care" -
Reply Recommend 0
Global attention
May 18, 2021 03:58pm
@Ajaz, You should be grateful the writer did not write inter galactic attention. People have lost interest in both Kashmir and Palestine issues, common folks have their own problems, just to survive is a struggle on a day to day basis, specially in a very poor country like ours. People who make speeches are fooling no one, wasting time, and our money.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
May 18, 2021 03:58pm
@Brownman, India has even bigger bilateral trade relations, diplomatic ties and cooperations wtih Israel than Turkey. Hence no solidarity towards the suffering of the Palestinians from Modi government.
Reply Recommend 0
Scribbler
May 18, 2021 04:06pm
awesome quad visit to NY will bring world media to attention. No wonder India is silent.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
May 18, 2021 04:07pm
Pretty sure the foreign ministers of both Sudan and Turkey can take the next flight to Tel Aviv as both have diplomatic relations with Israel. Not sure why Pakistan has to show so much pro-activity in areas beyond its sphere of influence. What is Qureshi's achievement so far? His own government's officials attended the military parade held by an illegitimate government in Myanmir under the supervision of generals who were committing genocide against Rohingyas a few years ago. Feudal mindset.
Reply Recommend 0
Amadeus
May 18, 2021 04:08pm
And what are the 'Arab brethren' doing ?
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
May 18, 2021 04:10pm
Raising global attention in Turkey??? To be honest this current .FM is expert on raising issues globally be it Kashmir or Palestine, and then then he raises and praises himself and his incompetent PM, like they have conquered the world. And ofcourse he'll remind us of past 70 years incompetent and corrupt governments.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
May 18, 2021 04:10pm
It's getting too late and a slow motion stepping particularly from the OIC headquarter.!
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
May 18, 2021 04:11pm
And Turkey embassy in Israel is still open.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
May 18, 2021 04:34pm
SMQ is a leaders leader, he has deep understanding of world affairs and champion of human rights worldwide. Unfortunately he is unable to improve Pakistani image in the world, it is the poor quality of diplomats which is dragging him down, we need smarter diplomats to support his vision, Good job SMQ.
Reply Recommend 0
Gary
May 18, 2021 04:35pm
@Hani_Layyah, The world is divided between two camps, Muslims and the rest.
Reply Recommend 0
DR.zaid ahmad al-muhaisen
May 18, 2021 04:43pm
To the brothers commentators - Palestinian are not fighting Israel - Israel is a tiger on paper, but they are fighting who - behind Israel, which is the Western world and America- if west countries stop suppling Israel with advanced weapons israel will disappear soon –this is the fact&dilemma
Reply Recommend 0
kp
May 18, 2021 04:43pm
A big chunk of Turkish tourism comes from Israeli tourists, Good luck if Turkey is ready to ignore that money. Turks and Arabs are not like desi Muslims.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Altab
May 18, 2021 05:01pm
We should focus local issues. FM says it stark killed 50 kids. In my own state of Punjab, everyday 299 kids die if hunger and malnutrition.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
May 18, 2021 05:12pm
Pakistan, Turkey, KSA, Iran and Egypt should lead a coalition and give an ultimatum to Israel to stop atrocities or else face a unified front including potential war. That’s the only way Israel will desist from killing innocents.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziza
May 18, 2021 05:14pm
About time. For each passing day more Palestinian children, their mothers and fathers are bombed to death and their land is grabbed. Stop the genocide of Palestinians NOW.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
May 18, 2021 05:19pm
To the nay sayers whatever there’s in the reach of Pakistan they are doing it. What if the FM had remained silent like various Muslim countries would that have been better. Instead Pakistan has the guts to make a full throated protest against Zionist regime. They used the term Zionist. It requires lot of courage. The efforts may not bring desired results but who knows what else Pakistan Turkey would be doing together. Remember Azerbaijan.
Reply Recommend 0
Jahampanah
May 18, 2021 05:22pm
Shouldn’t he go to Palestine to raise awareness? Turkey is just transit point.
Reply Recommend 0
johnny
May 18, 2021 05:25pm
Since 1945 the Palestinian land has been getting smaller and smaller. At this rate they will have no land left and be slaves of the Zionist in their own land. Every human deserves to be treated fairly and the poor Palestine people are being killed, tortured, bombed. No nation should suppress another for political gain. The uproar has started and justice will prevail.
Reply Recommend 0
Khudesi
May 18, 2021 05:35pm
Successfully returned and everyone keenly paid attention to what our great FM-Q explained. Turkey is all with us now. Action taken.
Reply Recommend 0
Nomad
May 18, 2021 05:55pm
"Qureshi to draw global attention...." - Joke of the day!
Reply Recommend 0
Amarjan Khoba
May 18, 2021 05:55pm
As if the Turks don't already know what is happening? Quershi simply looking for a nice vacation!
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
May 18, 2021 06:00pm
FMQ is merely extending his Twitter performance and protests from within the nation. International community is already aware of the situation. What he is doing is same as shouting from here. Inciting expatriate Muslim community from EU will be detrimental at best, they could get deported.
Reply Recommend 0
Naya Pakistani
May 18, 2021 06:08pm
He has become non resident Pakistani... who approves his trips??? Can we get this joke back to the country to deal with real problems ???
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad
May 18, 2021 06:09pm
This is excellent news. Instead of issuing statements on Twitter this is much more what we want to see from Pakistan. Do whatever you can 'practically' to bring Muslims together. Its high time we show Israel that we're all united regardless of our minor differences.
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
May 18, 2021 06:26pm
First, you need to build a Muslim country that is economically and militarily strong and is also part of a strong alliance before making any demands. The reason no country can take on Israel is because everyone is afraid of US sanctions. The only country that can take on the US is China but in order to challenge the US, China need all the Muslim countries to stand behind it. However, that will make China the strongest country but China has a Uyghur problem, so round and round we go unless...
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
May 18, 2021 06:28pm
@Rahim, You must be a small child or simply very naive! FM Qureshi is doing his job, coordinating some stand against Israeli agression with our key Muslim allies. He does not need to incite anyone or force expats to do any thing illegal in the EU. In case you were asleep for the past week, there have been large scale demonstrations in support of the Palestinians in many European cities, as well as New York, Washington, South America, Asia and Australia. No one gets deported for protesting!
Reply Recommend 0
wishful
May 18, 2021 06:55pm
Zero plus zero is still zero. Two countries with limited International influence combine and they still have limited International influence.
Reply Recommend 0
SheikhS400
May 18, 2021 08:09pm
All muslim foreign ministers should join together to resolve the problem
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
May 18, 2021 08:16pm
Topic for discussion : What has OIC ever done for any Muslim country on this planet ? It is time to move away from OIC and form a real organization that the rest of the world takes seriously.
Reply Recommend 0
Chotu
May 18, 2021 09:56pm
Mr. Qureshi should convince Turkey & China to break diplomatic relationship with Israel. Can he do that with two closest friend. If he cannot convince friend then..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Trending political talk
18 May 2021

Trending political talk

Come December and the Lahore jalsa and the shirt lengths went up a bit. The fad was changing.
Policy rate primer
17 May 2021

Policy rate primer

Economic activity generated by a lower policy rate may be illusory.

Editorial

Hard balancing act
Updated 18 May 2021

Hard balancing act

Pakistan has enjoyed close relations with Washington and Beijing; now is the wrong time to start prioritising one over the other.
18 May 2021

Covid awareness

THE effects of large gatherings over Eid as well as multiple home visits will be apparent in the days to come and...
18 May 2021

Karachi’s drains

THE initial realisation that Cyclone Tauktae was headed for the Sindh coast prompted the powers that be in the...
Palestine bloodbath
Updated 17 May 2021

Palestine bloodbath

One wonders whether the right of self-defence allows a country to butcher toddlers and the disabled, as Tel Aviv has done in Gaza.
17 May 2021

Registering madressahs

DURING the past two decades, several attempts by successive governments to standardise and regularise madressahs ...
17 May 2021

LSM growth

THE robust growth in large-scale industrial output since July last year has generated a kind of economic optimism...