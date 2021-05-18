Dawn Logo

FM Qureshi in Turkey to draw global attention to Palestinians’ plight

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiPublished May 18, 2021
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan was establishing contacts with different countries to stop Israeli attacks on Gaza. — APP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan was establishing contacts with different countries in a bid to pressure Israel to stop attacks on Gaza which have been continuing since May 10.

The foreign minister is currently on a diplomatic mission to Turkey to bring the international community's attention to the worsening situation in Palestine.

In a statement, Qureshi said it would be "lamentable if the international community remained silent on the Palestinian situation". He also called upon the Muslim community in European countries to play its role in helping stop "Israel's persecution of [Palestinians] in Gaza", according to a report by Radio Pakistan.

"The bombardment in Palestine has resulted in power outage and affected the supplies of essential commodities," the foreign minister noted.

He said Israel was "complicating" the matter further and its bombardment of the enclave was preventing the Palestinians from accessing healthcare.

Pakistan and Turkey's strategy is "clear", the foreign minister said, adding that the two countries wanted to convince the global community that Israeli air strikes should be "stopped immediately".

Read: No respite for Palestinians from Israel strikes, as diplomatic efforts intensify

Qureshi said "hurdles were being created" so the Palestinian foreign minister would not be able to attend the UN General Assembly's session on the situation in Palestine. "We will wait for the Palestinian foreign minister and want him to accompany us to the session," the report quoted him as saying.

The Indonesian foreign minister had also assured he would participate in the UNGA meeting, he shared.

A day earlier, Qureshi left for his visit to Turkey on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a Foreign Office statement said.

At the end of his visit, Qureshi will leave for New York with the foreign ministers of Palestine, Turkey and Sudan.

During his New York visit, the foreign minister will hold "important meetings" with different dignitaries and will "raise a voice [for] oppressed Palestinians in the UNGA", the statement said.

He will also talk to local and international media representatives and convey Pakistan's stance on the Palestinian situation to them, the statement added.

Also on Monday, Qureshi used the National Assembly platform to give a call for countrywide peaceful protests on May 21 (Friday) against the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine.

The foreign minister said Pakistan and Turkey had decided to move the United Nations against the Zionist atrocities on the Palestinian people.

He said a demand would be made to convene an emergency session of the UN General Assembly where he and his Turkish counterpart would raise their voices for Palestine.

He said Pakistan had a clear position that Israel, which was hell-bent upon oppressing people in Gaza, should not be compared with the Palestinians who were facing barbarism.

A resolution moved by the foreign minister strongly denounced the systematic and brutal disenfranchisement, exclusion and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 18, 2021 02:35pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
May 18, 2021 02:38pm
Turkey exports $500 million dollars worth of goods to Israel, with double-digit yearly growth. Qureshi is fooling nobody.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 18, 2021 02:42pm
Great work FMQ, a truly dynamic leader. Meanwhile Israeli PM omitted chaploos Indian PM from list of country he thanks for support.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
May 18, 2021 02:42pm
Palestinians already have global attention without Qureshi. IK government needs to do more then just visits between Islamabad and New York.
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
May 18, 2021 02:43pm
Weldone f.m, atleast there is a laudable thing in our camps. .
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
May 18, 2021 02:43pm
Draw global attention??? It's on every news channel. What a load of rubbish. Shows how weak Muslims are.
Reply Recommend 0
asad
May 18, 2021 02:44pm
What a comparison, actions by Israel compared to talks and engaging in further Talks by Muslim Countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 18, 2021 02:44pm
Bhakt boot-licking fails to impress Israeli PM as he omits Indian PM's name from 25 countries he thanked for support.
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
May 18, 2021 02:44pm
Modi and his Rss followers wouldnot pay even a single word against israel since they are doing the same in kashmir. .
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
May 18, 2021 02:46pm
What is output of his visits? SMQ is a waste of resources and money of poor Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
S r
May 18, 2021 02:47pm
Free holiday all expenses paid, around the world. Nice job if one can get it.
Reply Recommend 0
Wolf
May 18, 2021 02:58pm
@Fastrack, that may be unwanted thing for India, but total waste of time for Pakistanis to talk about that. We need to talk about our achievements not waste time on Indians failures and setbacks. We have to change our mindset from wingers to country with agenda for self progression.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
May 18, 2021 02:59pm
Pakistan has to lead from the front I.e the FM delegation and Palestine cause ....
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir
May 18, 2021 03:01pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, OR in case of Israel "United we fall together, Alone we stand upright "
Reply Recommend 0
SUMA
May 18, 2021 03:40pm
Pakistan FM is playing Gate crasher....I am sure
Reply Recommend 0
Adil
May 18, 2021 03:42pm
What a joke. Turkey has very strong ties with Israel. Fool someone else FM Qureshi
Reply Recommend 0

