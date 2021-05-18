Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 18, 2021

Remittances rise to an all-time high of $2.8bn in April

Mettis NewsPublished May 18, 2021 - Updated May 18, 2021 11:41am
Cumulatively, during the July-April FY21 workers’ remittances rose to an unprecedented level of $24.2bn. — AFP/File
Cumulatively, during the July-April FY21 workers’ remittances rose to an unprecedented level of $24.2bn. — AFP/File

Remittances by overseas Pakistani continued to surge, rising to an all-time high of $2.8 billion in April, 56 per cent higher than a year ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, during the July-April FY21 workers’ remittances rose to an unprecedented level of $24.2bn, up by 29pc, compared to the same period last year.

These have also surpassed the full FY20 level by over $1bn, creating a new record, the central bank said.

Inflows during the July to April period were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($6.40bn), United Arab Emirates ($5.08bn), United Kingdom ($3.33bn), and the United States ($2.22bn).

Proactive policy measures by the government and the SBP to encourage more inflows through formal channels, curtailed cross-border travel in the face of Covid-19, altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic, orderly foreign exchange market conditions and Eid-related inflows have contributed to record levels of remittances this year.

Reacting to the development, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he "always believed overseas Pakistanis to be [the country's] biggest asset".

"Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 months of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in the entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan," he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Trending political talk
18 May 2021

Trending political talk

Come December and the Lahore jalsa and the shirt lengths went up a bit. The fad was changing.
Policy rate primer
17 May 2021

Policy rate primer

Economic activity generated by a lower policy rate may be illusory.

Editorial

Hard balancing act
Updated 18 May 2021

Hard balancing act

Pakistan has enjoyed close relations with Washington and Beijing; now is the wrong time to start prioritising one over the other.
18 May 2021

Covid awareness

THE effects of large gatherings over Eid as well as multiple home visits will be apparent in the days to come and...
18 May 2021

Karachi’s drains

THE initial realisation that Cyclone Tauktae was headed for the Sindh coast prompted the powers that be in the...
Palestine bloodbath
Updated 17 May 2021

Palestine bloodbath

One wonders whether the right of self-defence allows a country to butcher toddlers and the disabled, as Tel Aviv has done in Gaza.
17 May 2021

Registering madressahs

DURING the past two decades, several attempts by successive governments to standardise and regularise madressahs ...
17 May 2021

LSM growth

THE robust growth in large-scale industrial output since July last year has generated a kind of economic optimism...