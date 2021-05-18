Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 18, 2021

K2 base camp area gets internet access, phone coverage

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 18, 2021 - Updated May 18, 2021 08:01am
A view of the K2 base camp. — Photo courtesy Imad Brohi/File
A view of the K2 base camp. — Photo courtesy Imad Brohi/File

ISLAMABAD: The 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) recently installed in Gilgit-Baltistan has been made operational to improve telecommunication services at the K2 base camp area, it emerged on Monday.

With the station becoming operational, mobile phone coverage and internet access in the area will prove to be pivotal for mountaineers and trekking groups to stay connected with their families and for assistance in case of any emergency.

It will also help in wea­ther monitoring and promoting adventure tourism, as in line with government’s vision of promoting tourism across the country, the Pakis­­tan Telecommu­ni­ca­tion Authority (PTA) and telecom operators are focusing on improving telecommunication services in areas full of tourism potential.

The 4G BTS had been installed at K2 base camp area of Concordia. The site has been named as Ali Sadpara in the memory of the late mountaineer. It was inaugurated by the prime minister during his recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan. The Special Communication Organisation (SCO) made it operational to ensure communication facilities at the base camp of the world’s second tallest peak.

The SCO, established in 1976 to develop, operate and maintain telecom services in Azad Jammu and Kash­mir and Gilgit-Baltistan, is a public sector organisation working under the Ministry of Information Technology.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
May 18, 2021 08:30am
Mount Everest's peak is the world's highest altitude above mean sea level. Hardly anyone interested in k2.
Reply Recommend 0
Yasio
May 18, 2021 08:52am
@M. Emad, k2 is a more difficult and dangerous climb.
Reply Recommend 0
Yasio
May 18, 2021 08:53am
@M. Emad, k2 is a more difficult and dangerous climb
Reply Recommend 0
Dilshad
May 18, 2021 09:26am
Would the students in GB now go to K2 basecamp for using internet services? Isn't it very tough for the young blood? Please also provide internet for students there.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
May 18, 2021 09:38am
Great! So who’s going to use internet there? Big foot?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Trending political talk
18 May 2021

Trending political talk

Come December and the Lahore jalsa and the shirt lengths went up a bit. The fad was changing.
Policy rate primer
17 May 2021

Policy rate primer

Economic activity generated by a lower policy rate may be illusory.

Editorial

Hard balancing act
Updated 18 May 2021

Hard balancing act

Pakistan has enjoyed close relations with Washington and Beijing; now is the wrong time to start prioritising one over the other.
18 May 2021

Covid awareness

THE effects of large gatherings over Eid as well as multiple home visits will be apparent in the days to come and...
18 May 2021

Karachi’s drains

THE initial realisation that Cyclone Tauktae was headed for the Sindh coast prompted the powers that be in the...
Palestine bloodbath
Updated 17 May 2021

Palestine bloodbath

One wonders whether the right of self-defence allows a country to butcher toddlers and the disabled, as Tel Aviv has done in Gaza.
17 May 2021

Registering madressahs

DURING the past two decades, several attempts by successive governments to standardise and regularise madressahs ...
17 May 2021

LSM growth

THE robust growth in large-scale industrial output since July last year has generated a kind of economic optimism...