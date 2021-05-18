K2 base camp area gets internet access, phone coverage

ISLAMABAD: The 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) recently installed in Gilgit-Baltistan has been made operational to improve telecommunication services at the K2 base camp area, it emerged on Monday.

With the station becoming operational, mobile phone coverage and internet access in the area will prove to be pivotal for mountaineers and trekking groups to stay connected with their families and for assistance in case of any emergency.

It will also help in wea­ther monitoring and promoting adventure tourism, as in line with government’s vision of promoting tourism across the country, the Pakis­­tan Telecommu­ni­ca­tion Authority (PTA) and telecom operators are focusing on improving telecommunication services in areas full of tourism potential.

The 4G BTS had been installed at K2 base camp area of Concordia. The site has been named as Ali Sadpara in the memory of the late mountaineer. It was inaugurated by the prime minister during his recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan. The Special Communication Organisation (SCO) made it operational to ensure communication facilities at the base camp of the world’s second tallest peak.

The SCO, established in 1976 to develop, operate and maintain telecom services in Azad Jammu and Kash­mir and Gilgit-Baltistan, is a public sector organisation working under the Ministry of Information Technology.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2021