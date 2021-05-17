Dawn Logo

Zulfi Bukhari resigns as PM's aide over allegations in Ring Road scam case

Dawn.comPublished May 17, 2021 - Updated May 17, 2021 09:17pm
PM's aide Zulfi Bukhari. — APP/File
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has resigned from his position over the allegations levelled against him in the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project scam, he announced on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Bukhari said he was stepping down until his name was cleared of "any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies" regarding the case.

He recalled Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying that "if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges."

"Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies," he wrote.

The premier's aide reiterated that he had "nothing to do" with the Ring Road or any other ongoing real estate project. "This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel, I endorse a judicial inquiry," he said.

"I’m here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the Prime Minister and his vision," Bukhari stressed. "I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any inquiry."

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran ordered a full-fledged inquiry into the RRR project scam after which the Punjab government decided to send the case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for thorough investigation.

The decisions were taken as two fact-finding reports — one by the Rawalpindi commissioner and the other by the deputy commissioner — landed at the prime minister office, with the second report hinting that the project had been realigned with the approval of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his finance adviser Dr Salman Shah.

However, the PML-N demanded action against the relevant authorities for approving the ring road’s realignment, asserting that neither Chief Minister Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran nor "direct beneficiaries" such as cabinet members Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Bukhari should be exempted.

PML-N deputy secretary general Attaullah Tarar had alleged that both Bukhari and Khan had received huge financial benefits through the ring road project because their lands were near the project.

It was alleged that the length of the road was increased to give way to housing societies patronised by some local politicians and the original map of the ring road was changed and more new roads were added to it.

However, some sources said there were no changes in the project as the Punjab Public Private Authority under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Buzdar had approved the alignment.

On the other hand, another official of the district administration said some changes were made in the original route approved by the Punjab government. He said a 100-year-old banyan tree in Rawat was used to justify the rerouting of the ring road which was followed by saving of an elected public representative’s land from the route.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 17, 2021 08:26pm
I say: there is no fire without smoke. Let's see how this story develops in the near future!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
May 17, 2021 08:27pm
Never happened in Pakistan. Previous governments would support their people’s corruption. In IK’s government, they resign merely at the allegation. This is Naya Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Toronto
May 17, 2021 08:27pm
Good
Reply Recommend 0
Chris
May 17, 2021 08:33pm
What about his position as chairman ptdc?
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
May 17, 2021 08:34pm
I trust he'll be held to account and receive appropriate punishment if guilty! Resignation certainly suggests this. Resignation also means he can return to UK as he holds British citizenship.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
May 17, 2021 08:35pm
PTI is corrupt to the core
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
May 17, 2021 08:35pm
Amazing Suddenly the holier than thou and trusted people are no different than corrupt from other political parties.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
May 17, 2021 08:36pm
Good decision By ZB. At least he had courage unlike other ministers
Reply Recommend 0
Nayyar Rashid
May 17, 2021 08:36pm
wherever there is smoke, there is fire. everyone knows his name will be cleared and tomorrow he will be out raising his hand with victory sign.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
May 17, 2021 08:36pm
My hats off to you sir. This is PTI. Very proud of PM and you.
Reply Recommend 0
RIZWAN
May 17, 2021 08:37pm
Who will compensate for the mega loss caused
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
May 17, 2021 08:40pm
Resignation is not enough ,he should be arrested as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
May 17, 2021 08:40pm
I guarantee that he'll be taking the next private jet flight to the UK. And no one will dare put his name on ECL or that made-up PNIL.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
May 17, 2021 08:41pm
Only possible in Naya Pakistan. Welldone
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Awan
May 17, 2021 08:42pm
Only Possible in Naya Pakistan. Welldone
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
May 17, 2021 08:42pm
Well done Zulfi. Come clean
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
May 17, 2021 08:45pm
This is the real naya Pakistan, where everyone is accountable. Only under PMIK such things are possible. Our former rulers looted and plundered and never held any of their own accountable.
Reply Recommend 0
Civil rights
May 17, 2021 08:46pm
He was put there to carry out mega scams for niazi team.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
May 17, 2021 08:49pm
Now you see now you don't. Good riddance.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam chishti
May 17, 2021 08:50pm
He’s set for life with the money he made.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
May 17, 2021 08:51pm
If the allegations are lies, you stand up and fight. You dont resign. Another Feather in IK's cap
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Pakistani
May 17, 2021 08:52pm
Put him on ECL before he runs away.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 17, 2021 08:53pm
However, the PML-N demanded action against the relevant authorities for approving the ring road’s realignment, You don't demand anything, while Nawaz Sharif is sitting in a £30 million property in London and has not given funds trail. HPM case about to reopen.
Reply Recommend 0
Life
May 17, 2021 08:55pm
Resignation was a right thing to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 17, 2021 08:55pm
Zulfi bokhari name will be cleared as he is honest person. His contributions in uplifting Pakistan's image abroad has been enormous and he is needed in government. They even linked him to Israel visit which again was a PML N dirt false propoganda campaign proven wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 17, 2021 08:58pm
British Nationality.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
May 17, 2021 09:04pm
Well at least this Government follows the rule of being respectful and these ministers step down to clear their name - In the opposition this would never happen, just pure denial and lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Chris
May 17, 2021 09:06pm
What about his position as Chairman PTDC??
Reply Recommend 0
Jaws
May 17, 2021 09:06pm
Well done Zulfi! You are a capable person being targeted by the mafia who feel threatened by all overseas Pakistanis as their own imbecile, inbred, corrupt, useless, pathetic children cannot compete with them!
Reply Recommend 0
Idris
May 17, 2021 09:10pm
He is made scapegoat
Reply Recommend 0
hamza
May 17, 2021 09:13pm
This is all politically motivated allegation on Bukhari. He is a gem of a fellow. He at least is standing by his PM and requesting inquiry unlike others we know of. Go IK!
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
May 17, 2021 09:18pm
One more corrupt friends of PMIK.No better that Nawaz. Are politics of corruption going to change here at all?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
May 17, 2021 09:18pm
Good riddance. All those Bentleys and penthouses now easy to see where they came from?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
May 17, 2021 09:20pm
Bukhara is giving the same explanation that every corrupt official gives. Not surprising.
Reply Recommend 0
Alright
May 17, 2021 09:21pm
IK will do Justice to him as well. He wont harass his team unlike his opponents.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
May 17, 2021 09:22pm
@Zak, Sure, why did resign if he is not guilty? He was forced to resign by PMIK to save face.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
May 17, 2021 09:30pm
It was a mistake to recruit him to begin with and others like him. There has to be complete break from the past routines.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
May 17, 2021 09:31pm
Put him on ECL ..
Reply Recommend 0

