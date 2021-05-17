Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 17, 2021

Malik Riaz, 2 others refused to give samples for Covid-19 test: Lahore airport manager

Naveed SiddiquiPublished May 17, 2021 - Updated May 17, 2021 09:06pm
Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz landed in Lahore from Dubai on Sunday along with four other people. — AFP/File
Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz landed in Lahore from Dubai on Sunday along with four other people. — AFP/File

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz, his wife and another member of his team allegedly refused to undergo Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) for the coronavirus upon landing at Lahore airport in violation of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) instructions and SOPs, according to a senior official.

In a letter written to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) headquarters in Karachi dated May 17, 2021, Lahore airport chief operating officer and manager Akhtar Mirza said the Bahria Town CEO refused to give samples for the Covid-19 test even when a team of airport health staff went to his residence for the purpose.

According to the communiqué, seen by Dawn.com, Riaz along with four other people landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport via a chartered flight from Dubai at around 10:30pm on Sunday.

After the passengers passed through the immigration process, CAA duty staff requested them to undergo RAT, a rapid diagnostic test that directly detects the presence or absence of an antigen and gives results in five to 30 minutes. "But they did not respond and rapidly moved towards international arrivals exit gate," Mirza stated in the letter.

The letter written by Lahore airport's manager.
The letter written by Lahore airport's manager.

He said CAA officials informed the group about government instructions regarding the Covid-19 antigen testing requirement "but in vain". However, later two members of Riaz's team underwent RAT and were found negative for Covid-19.

But Riaz, Bina Riaz and Shahid Mahmood Qureshi "left the airport without [the test] which is an open violation of NCOC instructions and SOPs", the letter added.

It said the CAA management then contacted the government health team and Riaz's personal staff officer to obtain the RAT samples from the property tycoon's residence. A two-member team of airport health staff left for Riaz's house shortly after midnight on Sunday "but unfortunately once again [he] flatly refused to give samples for the requisite test" and airport health staff returned to the airport at 1:40am.

The letter was submitted to the airport services director at CAA Karachi headquarters for his "information and further necessary action".

After detection of the coronavirus in some passengers arriving in Pakistan from abroad, despite them possessing negative PCR test results, the CAA last week tightened rules regarding testing.

"Upon conducting an investigation into the issue, it has been found that passengers travelled to Pakistan using fake PCR negative test results and endangered not only passengers travelling with them, but also undermined the intense efforts being made at the national level to curb the spread of Covid-19," the CAA said in a notification dated May 10.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (19)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 17, 2021 08:22pm
Malik Riaz can do whatever he wants as he enjoys the backing of those who really matters in our country. By the way that reminds us. What happened to Rao Anwar's case? Sorry state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
May 17, 2021 08:25pm
Why was he allowed to exit immigration and go out? It doesn't matter how rich you are this is Pakistan's protocols and a totally disrespect for humanity!
Reply Recommend 0
Shamshad
May 17, 2021 08:25pm
He is state himself.....VIP culture
Reply Recommend 0
Shmk
May 17, 2021 08:26pm
And still the law is same for all. Where was ASF and police which keeps stopping poor motorcycle walas
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
May 17, 2021 08:32pm
All of them need to be isolated and quarantine. Why weren't they arrested?
Reply Recommend 0
Hkhan
May 17, 2021 08:34pm
It's absolutely absurd that elite class here always to be above the law wheres abroad they qued up like rats!
Reply Recommend 0
hm
May 17, 2021 08:36pm
very sad; rules at least for stopping Pandemic should be same and applied rigorously irrespective of who is who.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
May 17, 2021 08:37pm
He should have been arrested as would a normal citizen would have been
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
May 17, 2021 08:56pm
Malik Riaz is the only guy even the selectors cannot touch. What can APM Lahore do.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 17, 2021 08:57pm
Biological samples could be misused.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 17, 2021 08:58pm
Why wait put him in jail, until he gives test. Malik Riaz mindset is still in PPP era when no one could challenge him because he was Zardaris puppet. Let him know it is PTI government.
Reply Recommend 0
St. Mercury
May 17, 2021 08:58pm
Why weren't they arrested?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 17, 2021 09:00pm
Is he from another planet? Such people follow all rules when they travel abroad - they are hypocrites and disgrace for nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
May 17, 2021 09:03pm
No one is above the law, everyone should respect the rule of law during pandamic.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 17, 2021 09:04pm
Such people will do anything when they travel abroad - they will even take off their cloths and shoes and will say 'Yes' sir. They are hypocrites and disgrace for country.
Reply Recommend 0
Samih Khan
May 17, 2021 09:06pm
Where was the Government writ? Why complain when the powerful are untouchables? No doubt, the rules only apply to the weak and poor in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
May 17, 2021 09:10pm
Should be forced to provide negative test results from Dubai. Also make him and others take a test. The law should be the same for all people. No is above the law and regulations.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 17, 2021 09:19pm
Manager Lahore airport should be sacked immediately for his failure to implement rules set by the government and mr. Riaz along with all family members who refused to undergo test should be put behind the bars. Take action and let everyone know that rules are meant to be followed.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir
May 17, 2021 09:21pm
This is how the elite class in Pakistan respects laws. This time someone has to take stern action to give a loud and clear message to all.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Pak-Saudi relations
Updated 17 May 2021

Pak-Saudi relations

Gulf states, led by Saudi Arabia, will be key to Pakistan’s economic recovery in a post-Covid context.
Cuisine and culture
17 May 2021

Cuisine and culture

There is a drive towards the creation of a ‘national cuisine’ landscape as well as greater insight into region-based diversity.
Cooperation or conflict?
Updated 17 May 2021

Cooperation or conflict?

The fear of an economic and technological rival has created insecurities being reflected today in US behaviour.

Editorial

Palestine bloodbath
Updated 17 May 2021

Palestine bloodbath

One wonders whether the right of self-defence allows a country to butcher toddlers and the disabled, as Tel Aviv has done in Gaza.
17 May 2021

Registering madressahs

DURING the past two decades, several attempts by successive governments to standardise and regularise madressahs ...
17 May 2021

LSM growth

THE robust growth in large-scale industrial output since July last year has generated a kind of economic optimism...
16 May 2021

Riyadh-Tehran thaw

SEVERAL official pronouncements over the last few days have confirmed that efforts are underway behind the scenes to...
16 May 2021

Ruthless evictions

FOR a state to deprive residents of their homes without providing for alternative housing for them is a dereliction...
16 May 2021

Wheat concerns

THE new official projections for provisional wheat output suggest that Punjab may harvest around 20.5m tonnes of...