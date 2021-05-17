Dawn Logo

Exports to China rose by 31pc, says Dawood

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 17, 2021 - Updated May 17, 2021 08:20am
Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan’s exports to China have increased by 31 per cent over the past nine months. — APP/File
KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister on Comm­erce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan’s exports to China have increased by 31 per cent over the past nine months.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Mr Dawood shared details of the achievement.

“The Second Phase of Pakistan-China FTA (FTA-II) became operational on 1st January 2020. MOC is glad to share that during Jul-Apr 2021 our exports to China have increased by 31% to USD 1.951 Billion from USD 1.491 Billion in corresponding period last year.

“The exports increased by USD 459 million during this period. This shows that our FTA-II is working for which the credit goes to our exporters. I encourage the exporters to aggressively utilise the tariff preferences in FTA-II.

“I also commend the efforts of MOC’s Trade & Investment Officers @Hussain26Haider @badrpk and urge them to provide even greater facilitation to our exporters & Investors,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2021

Arun
May 17, 2021 08:50am
Total imports from China $14b exports $3b. Pakistan has to borrow $11b from IMF to pay China. Country going bankrupt as a result. Should pass a law that China must buy $10b more fro Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

