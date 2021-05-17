Exports to China rose by 31pc, says Dawood

KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister on Comm­erce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan’s exports to China have increased by 31 per cent over the past nine months.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Mr Dawood shared details of the achievement.

“The Second Phase of Pakistan-China FTA (FTA-II) became operational on 1st January 2020. MOC is glad to share that during Jul-Apr 2021 our exports to China have increased by 31% to USD 1.951 Billion from USD 1.491 Billion in corresponding period last year.

“The exports increased by USD 459 million during this period. This shows that our FTA-II is working for which the credit goes to our exporters. I encourage the exporters to aggressively utilise the tariff preferences in FTA-II.

“I also commend the efforts of MOC’s Trade & Investment Officers @Hussain26Haider @badrpk and urge them to provide even greater facilitation to our exporters & Investors,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2021