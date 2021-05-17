Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 17, 2021

Pakistan wants broad-based partnership with US, Blinken told

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 17, 2021 - Updated May 17, 2021 07:43am
This combo photo shows US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken (L) and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. ─ Photo courtesy FO/AFP
This combo photo shows US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken (L) and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. ─ Photo courtesy FO/AFP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday emphasised the need for expanded bilateral ties and cooperation with the United States.

Talking to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over phone, Mr Qureshi said Pakistan desires “a broad-based and comprehensive” partnership with America.

This was the second telephonic conversation between the two foreign ministers since Mr Blinken took office in January. Their first call on Jan 29 was overshadowed by the Supreme Court’s decision to release Omar Saeed Sheikh, who is accused of abducting and murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl.

Mr Blinken, meanwhile, spoke twice with Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa. Although the conversations were mostly about Afghanistan and the withdrawal of US forces from there, they gave rise to an impression that the new administration in Washington was according preference to the military leaders while dealing with Pakistan.

Mr Qureshi and Mr Blinken, according to a readout issued by the Foreign Office, spoke about “bilateral relations and important regional developments”.

The foreign minister told his US counterpart that Pakistan wanted ties based on “close economic cooperation, enhanced regional connectivity and common vision for a peaceful South Asia”.

He informed Mr Blinken about the recent shift in the focus of Pakistan government’s foreign policy to geo-economics. The new vision, he said, rested on “three central pillars of peace, development partnerships and connectivity”.

The conversation between the two foreign ministers happened as fighting resumed between the Taliban and Afghan government at the end of their three-day Eid ceasefire facilitated by Pakistan.

“Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Afghan peace process while underscoring that achieving peaceful political solution in Afghanistan was the shared responsibility of all Afghan parties as well as the key international and regional stakeholders,” the FO said in the statement.

Mr Qureshi emphasised the importance of “responsible withdrawal” of the US and other foreign forces from Afghanistan and noted that reduction in violence, permanent ceasefire, and securing an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement were “indispensable”.

He recalled the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and efforts made for strengthening the anti-terrorist financing and anti-money laundering regimes. “He reaffirmed the resolve to continue efforts in this regard,” the FO said.

Israeli atrocities against Palestinians also came up during the discussion.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2021

Pak US Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
May 17, 2021 07:44am
In short, USA must "do more".
Reply Recommend 0
Abu
May 17, 2021 07:45am
No Kashmir rant ???
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 17, 2021 07:45am
That's IK's Naya Pakistan- fearless and forward looking.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango
May 17, 2021 07:48am
Are you not condemning US for their support for Israel???
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
May 17, 2021 07:56am
There is no confirmation from US side.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
May 17, 2021 08:01am
No partnership with the US until it stops it’s support for the genocide that Israel is committing.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
May 17, 2021 08:08am
No more Army base in Pakistan leaves none options for negotiation with US.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
May 17, 2021 08:15am
You cannot have any kind of partnership with a country that cannot be trusted, namely the USA.
Reply Recommend 0
nk
May 17, 2021 08:21am
Be careful for what you wish for, you may get it! and that won't be good!!!
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
May 17, 2021 08:35am
If you learn lessons from the past US was never a trustworthy ally of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
May 17, 2021 08:41am
@A. Din, Yes. You were trustworthy when you supported Taliban and protected Osama nearby your army HQ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Pak-Saudi relations
Updated 17 May 2021

Pak-Saudi relations

Gulf states, led by Saudi Arabia, will be key to Pakistan’s economic recovery in a post-Covid context.
Cuisine and culture
17 May 2021

Cuisine and culture

There is a drive towards the creation of a ‘national cuisine’ landscape as well as greater insight into region-based diversity.
Cooperation or conflict?
Updated 17 May 2021

Cooperation or conflict?

The fear of an economic and technological rival has created insecurities being reflected today in US behaviour.

Editorial

Palestine bloodbath
Updated 17 May 2021

Palestine bloodbath

One wonders whether the right of self-defence allows a country to butcher toddlers and the disabled, as Tel Aviv has done in Gaza.
17 May 2021

Registering madressahs

DURING the past two decades, several attempts by successive governments to standardise and regularise madressahs ...
17 May 2021

LSM growth

THE robust growth in large-scale industrial output since July last year has generated a kind of economic optimism...
16 May 2021

Riyadh-Tehran thaw

SEVERAL official pronouncements over the last few days have confirmed that efforts are underway behind the scenes to...
16 May 2021

Ruthless evictions

FOR a state to deprive residents of their homes without providing for alternative housing for them is a dereliction...
16 May 2021

Wheat concerns

THE new official projections for provisional wheat output suggest that Punjab may harvest around 20.5m tonnes of...