Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 16, 2021

Those they called traitors, the people of Pakistan made them their heroes: Maryam

Dawn.comPublished May 16, 2021 - Updated May 16, 2021 06:34pm
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a workers convention in Sheikhupura
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a workers convention in Sheikhupura

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that the people who had been branded as traitors were instead adopted as heroes by Pakistan's 220 million population.

While addressing a worker's convention in Sheikhupura, Maryam said that Fatima Jinnah was the first to be branded a traitor and the label had been applied to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and herself as well.

"If calling right as right, the truth the truth and talking about the supremacy of the Constitution, institutions and abiding the law is ghaddari (treachery) then we will do ghaddari again and again."

She said the times were changing and they had stopped being afraid. Maryam said: "Those they branded as traitors after such efforts were instead adopted as heroes by Pakistan's 220m population."

Maryam added that all manner of accusations had been placed on Nawaz but decisions were coming in favour from every "corner of Pakistan" despite him being in London. Pointing to the PML-N's victory in the Daska by-election, she said people had supported his stance and given respect to the vote.

"Should I tell you who are the [real] traitors? The nation knows who are the traitors."

Maryam claimed there was a time when traitors occupied seats of power and people waited for their abdication to call them a traitor but now "the time has changed. They are sitting on the seats but the nation is not worried about saying who are the traitors."

The PML-N vice president then went on to describe what she considered as acts of traitors such as: making a deal for Kashmir and Kashmiris; criticising Pakistan's ambassadors and foreign missions while the international and Pakistani media was watching; planning to secretly sell Kashmir while sitting in other countries; playing with the lives of the population and more.

"Nawaz Sharif was the nation's prime minister who came through votes and was not a selected prime minister who came after being selected or climbing anyone's shoulders.

"When you use Pakistan's national institutions to remove such a prime minister then that is called ghaddari," said Maryam.

She also added that when fingers were raised at national institutions, dirtied and likened as criminals in the eyes of the people and subjected to "the fire of criticism" then that was also called "treachery with Pakistan".

"When names like (Justice) Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui are dirtied and the judiciary is made controversial then this is called treachery."

Maryam said that now no one was ready to believe these labels of traitor and if someone as patriotic as PML-N's Javed Latif was labelled as a traitor then "remember, your day of accountability is near."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

No Eid for Sachal
16 May 2021

No Eid for Sachal

All this pain has been inflicted on man by man. When reason fails, this is what man resorts to. Naked barbarity.
US exit: security implications
16 May 2021

US exit: security implications

All indications are that transnational terrorist groups are gearing up to increase their operations in the region.

Editorial

16 May 2021

Riyadh-Tehran thaw

SEVERAL official pronouncements over the last few days have confirmed that efforts are underway behind the scenes to...
16 May 2021

Ruthless evictions

FOR a state to deprive residents of their homes without providing for alternative housing for them is a dereliction...
16 May 2021

Wheat concerns

THE new official projections for provisional wheat output suggest that Punjab may harvest around 20.5m tonnes of...
Eid during Covid
Updated 13 May 2021

Eid during Covid

It is indisputable that our actions now will prevent matters from becoming far worse.
Updated 14 May 2021

Foreign policy gaffes

MIXED messages, retractions and clarifications from the government have become an all-too-common occurrence when it...
Zimbabwe series win
Updated 15 May 2021

Zimbabwe series win

For millions of Pakistani fans, it was a thrilling experience to see their team returning to its winning ways.