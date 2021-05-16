Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 16, 2021

Veteran politician and ANP leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan passes away

Dawn.comPublished May 16, 2021 - Updated May 16, 2021 03:37pm
Begum Naseem Wali Khan. — Photo courtesy: www.xreports.net
Begum Naseem Wali Khan. — Photo courtesy: www.xreports.net

Veteran politician and former provincial president of the Awami National Party (ANP) Begum Naseem Wali Khan passed away on Sunday, the ANP said.

The ANP announced a three-day mourning in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wake of her demise. Her funeral prayers will be offered in Wali Bagh, Charsadda in the evening.

Begum Naseem, the octogenarian wife of late ANP founder Khan Abdul Wali Khan, served as a Member of Provincial Assembly thrice and was once a top political powerbroker.

In January 2012, after an absence of around seven years, she announced her return to practical politics on recovery from the emotional trauma of her husband and son’s sudden deaths.

Later, Begum Naseem, who had an already tense relationship with current ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan, developed differences with the ANP leadership owing to political reasons that resulted in her parting ways with the party and formation of Awami National Party-Wali (ANP-W).

In 2017, however, Asfandyar and Begum Naseem reconciled and the latter announced a merger of her faction ANP-W with the ANP.

After her death, the ANP announced that the party's activities across KP would remain suspended.

ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan lauded her services, especially her role for the involvement of women in politics, saying she was a "symbol of resistance" in politics. "She void created by her death will be hard to fill," he added.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also condoled Begum Naseem's death. "May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give solace to the bereaved family, Ameen,” he said.

President Arif Alvi expressed sadness over Begum Naseem's demise, saying her political services will be remembered.

MNA Mohsin Dawar said she was "a woman leader in a patriarchal society".

"Considering the barriers that women face in today's society, one can only imagine what she was up against back in her heyday. She achieved a lot & has left behind a legacy that will keep on motivating many," he tweeted.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also conveyed condolences on Begum Naseem's death, according to the ANP.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syed Ahmed
May 16, 2021 03:17pm
Rest In Peace
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 16, 2021 03:21pm
Begum Naseem Wali Khan was the voice of oppressed Pashtun people.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 16, 2021 04:30pm
Rest In Peace.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

No Eid for Sachal
16 May 2021

No Eid for Sachal

All this pain has been inflicted on man by man. When reason fails, this is what man resorts to. Naked barbarity.
US exit: security implications
16 May 2021

US exit: security implications

All indications are that transnational terrorist groups are gearing up to increase their operations in the region.

Editorial

16 May 2021

Riyadh-Tehran thaw

SEVERAL official pronouncements over the last few days have confirmed that efforts are underway behind the scenes to...
16 May 2021

Ruthless evictions

FOR a state to deprive residents of their homes without providing for alternative housing for them is a dereliction...
16 May 2021

Wheat concerns

THE new official projections for provisional wheat output suggest that Punjab may harvest around 20.5m tonnes of...
Eid during Covid
Updated 13 May 2021

Eid during Covid

It is indisputable that our actions now will prevent matters from becoming far worse.
Updated 14 May 2021

Foreign policy gaffes

MIXED messages, retractions and clarifications from the government have become an all-too-common occurrence when it...
Zimbabwe series win
Updated 15 May 2021

Zimbabwe series win

For millions of Pakistani fans, it was a thrilling experience to see their team returning to its winning ways.