Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 16, 2021

Public transport resumes today as number of Covid cases falls

Ikram JunaidiPublished May 16, 2021 - Updated May 16, 2021 08:36am
All inter-provincial, inter-city and intra-city public transport will resume from May 16. — AFP/File
All inter-provincial, inter-city and intra-city public transport will resume from May 16. — AFP/File

• Registration of people over 30 starts today
• Markets to remain open till 8pm from tomorrow
• 1,531 cases, 83 deaths reported in single day

ISLAMABAD: As Covid-19 vac­cine registration of people aged 30 years and above begins, the National Command and Ope­ra­tion Centre (NCOC) has deci­ded to resume public transport from Sunday (today) instead of the previously given date of May 17.

Besides, all markets and shops will remain open till 8pm from May 17.

On the other hand, the country reported the lowest number of cases since March 8. Experts, however, attributed the low count to fewer number of tests conducted due to Eid.

According to a statement, a special session of the NCOC was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan was also in attendance while chief secretaries participated via video link.

“The forum reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid holidays and expressed its satisfaction. It also appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, especially the cooperation rendered by the public across the country. After reviewing the existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) a number of decisions were taken,” it said.

“All inter-provincial, inter-city and intra-city public transport to resume from 16th May instead of previously given date of 17th May,” the statement said, adding that it will, however, operate with 50 per cent passenger occupancy whereas railways will maintain its operation with 70pc occupancy. All markets and shops will remain open till 8pm and normal working hours for offices will resume from May 17, with 50pc work-from-home condition.

The statement said the remaining NPIs would be reviewed on May 19.

The forum emphasised on continued monitoring of SOPs’ enforcement, and appealed to the public to adhere to health guidelines and ensure prior registration on 1166 before walking in for vaccination.

The data released by the NCOC showed that 1,531 cases and 83 deaths were reported in a single day whereas 588 people were on ventilators throughout the country.

The number of active cases has been recorded at 71,804 as of May 15 while 4,805 patients were admitted to various hospitals.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services, who is not authorised to speak on record, said though 1,531 cases with 5pc positivity rate was appreciable, it should kept into consideration that only 30,248 tests were conducted compared to 48,103 on May 7.

“Besides, people will continue violating SOPs during Eid holidays and they will become carriers of the virus while returning from their native areas. Therefore the number of cases can increase in the coming days,” the official added.

He said registration of over 30-year age group would start from today (Sunday), calling on people to get themselves registered at the earliest so that the date for the vaccination of this category could be announced.

PMA team meets Alvi

A delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Saturday held a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi in Karachi.

The delegation was led by the association’s secretary general, Dr Qaiser Sajjad, and included Dr Qazi Wasiq and Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro.

Talking to Dawn, Dr Sajjad said during the meeting the PMA appreciated the lockdown policy of the government which led to a reduction in Covid-19 cases.

“However, we said the government should not announce it as a success as it will give a message to the nation that Covid-19 was over and they would start taking the SOPs lightly. Moreover, we appreciated the government for promulgating an ordinance which stopped children from expelling parents from houses,” he added.

Dr Sajjad said during the meeting, the PMA delegation also discussed issues and complaints related to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and its policies of nepotism.

The president was also told that the commission had allowed medical colleges, which were banned by the defunct PMDC due to lack of infrastructure, to start admissions.

“Dr Alvi assured us that he will look into the issue and will seek clarification from the PMC,” Dr Sajjad said.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

The inconsolable Ghalib

The inconsolable Ghalib

Ghalib is a giant in the world of Urdu literature. But he wanted to be celebrated as a poet of Persian — a status he never got

Opinion

No Eid for Sachal
16 May 2021

No Eid for Sachal

All this pain has been inflicted on man by man. When reason fails, this is what man resorts to. Naked barbarity.
US exit: security implications
16 May 2021

US exit: security implications

All indications are that transnational terrorist groups are gearing up to increase their operations in the region.

Editorial

16 May 2021

Riyadh-Tehran thaw

SEVERAL official pronouncements over the last few days have confirmed that efforts are underway behind the scenes to...
16 May 2021

Ruthless evictions

FOR a state to deprive residents of their homes without providing for alternative housing for them is a dereliction...
16 May 2021

Wheat concerns

THE new official projections for provisional wheat output suggest that Punjab may harvest around 20.5m tonnes of...
Eid during Covid
Updated 13 May 2021

Eid during Covid

It is indisputable that our actions now will prevent matters from becoming far worse.
Updated 14 May 2021

Foreign policy gaffes

MIXED messages, retractions and clarifications from the government have become an all-too-common occurrence when it...
Zimbabwe series win
Updated 15 May 2021

Zimbabwe series win

For millions of Pakistani fans, it was a thrilling experience to see their team returning to its winning ways.